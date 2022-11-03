The City of Port Lincoln Council has collaborated with the Australia Day Council of South Australia to bring four inspirational Australian guest speakers to the city on their 'Tour of Honour' around regional SA.
These guest speakers will meet with local school students, families, and community members, and will cover topics around mental health and wellbeing, self-worth and identity, advocacy and social justice while in Port Lincoln.
Special guest speakers will include SA Senior Australian of the Year 2022 - educator, counsellor, and author Mark Le Messurier, SA Young Australian of the Year 2022 - special needs dentistry consultant Dr Trudy Lin, SA Local Hero of the Year 2022 - lymphoedema advocate and leader Monique Bareham and SA motivational speaker and body positivity advocate Taryn Brumfitt.
Council invites the community to engage with the speakers in the Nautilus Theatre on Wednesday, November 16 from 4pm.
There will be a special screening of the new body positivity documentary, Embrace Kids, and a QnA session with its creator Taryn Brumfitt, and Mark Le Messurier who specialises in teaching and counselling of children and young people.
These will both explore mental health and wellbeing, body-image and acceptance, social media and inclusion - issues targeted at young people and all members of the community.
They will be joined by the fellow award winners, Australia Day Council of SA Chief Executive Officer Jan Chorley, City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Morgan, and emcee Emma Pedler.
The community is welcome to attend both parts of the event and admission is free. People must Register for the event at Eventbrite www.eventbrite.com.au
City of Port Lincoln Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Morgan encourages Port Lincoln community members to attend, and take the opportunity to engage with some "inspiring" people from across the state.
