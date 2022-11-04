The Cummins Hospital Auxiliary sold 116 tickets to its Melbourne Cup luncheon.
The Melbourne Cup luncheon is the Auxiliary's major fundraiser, which was held this year in the Rambler Football Clubrooms on Monday November 1.
The room was decorated in a rose theme, as the tables each had a large bunch of roses in the centre, with a gold horse coming out and rising above them.
Bunches of roses were placed around the hall. The day had been organised by Amanda Hall and her team of helpers.
President of the Auxiliary, Mel Dickinson welcomed the large group of women and men.
Ms Dickinson handed over to emcee of the day Meredith Treloar who said at Flemington have the Bird Cage, here in Cummins we have the Magpie Nest.
Locals Ann Doudle and Judy Holman ran successful sweeps once again this year.
Raffle tickets were on the tables, and 27 draws were done throughout the day for people to choose their own prize when their names were drawn.
Money boards were also successful with the winners taking home $100 each, which included Louise Secker, Bronny Fitzgerald, Dennis Nelson, Alyssa Skinner, Sherie Watson and Ian Rodgers who donated his back to the Auxiliary.
45 roses were involved in a competition for best rose, and the winner was Rosemary Hauesler with her double Delight.
Two table games were on the tables, one was a book of roses with the names mixed up, and the other was a quiz on the Melbourne Cup.
The best hat was won by Ash Lawrie, and lucky seat was won by Dawne Cooper.
The Auxiliary had a roast meal, of alternate drop of lamb and chicken roasts with vegetables which were cooked by the Cummins Meat Store.
Desert included mini pavlova and cheese cakes.
15 Year seven local students served as waiters for the lunch. Locals Sandy Jones, Louise Secker and Piper Hall worked in the kitchen and served up the meals.
The barmen for the day were Shawn Fitzgerald, Happy Pedler and Neil Pedler.
The day was a success as everyone enjoyed themselves.
This year the auxiliary had a creche on site so the mothers with young children could come along and enjoy the day.
The auxiliary stated it is looking forward to next year.
