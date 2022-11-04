There were two Eyre Peninsula tourism business that received awards in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.
Cuttys Tours received silver in the New Tourism Business category, while Sage at Streaky Bay took home bronze for Hosted accommodation.
The South Australian Tourism Awards are delivered through the Tourism Industry Council South Australia, and the award ceremony was held at a gala dinner on Thursday November 3 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
The awards recognise businesses and individuals who have shown business excellence, innovation, and "outstanding" achievement in the South Australian tourism industry.
Most will go on to represent South Australia at the national, Quantas Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney on March 17 2023.
Two businesses were inducted into the South Australian Tourism Awards Hall of Fame, after they won respective categories for the third consecutive year, which included:
Another two businesses took out Voters' Choice Awards, which was voted by the South Australian public.
There were 19 900 votes in total this year and the winners were:
The Premier's Award for Service of Excellence went to Murray River Trails.
Rex Ellis was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual Award for his decades of service to the tourism industry since the 1960s.
Skyla Schmid was named South Australian Student of the Year. Ms Schmid was a regular volunteer in events in Adelaide and Sydney in her second year of a Bachelor of Business (Tourism and Event Management) at the University of South Australia.
Brett Carson was awarded South Australian Taxi Driver of the Year, for 15 years of service to the state's tourism industry.
Another 32 finalists were awarded silver or bronze medals.
TiCSA Chief Executive Officer, Shaun de Bruyn, congratulated all Award winners and medallists.
"The last few years have been particularly challenging for our industry," Mr de Bruyn said.
"The Tourism Awards provides an opportunity for tourism operatros and advocates from across the state to come together and celebrate an industry."
Mr de Bruyn said the Tourism Awards provides an opportunity for tourism operators and advocates from across the state to come together and celebrate an "vibrant, innovative and resilient" industry.
"We have some of Australia's most committed tourism businesses who are delivering exceptional services and experiences," Mr de Bruyn said.
"The Awards program not only recognises the very best, it also provies a development pathway for those who wish to excel."
Minister for Tourism, the Hon Zoe Bettison MP said it was "wonderful" to see a "diverse range" of operators represented in the winners of the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.
"From iconic experiences like Mondarto Safari Park in the Murray River Lakes and Coorong region to unique destinations like the Bendleby Ranges in the Flinders Ranges and Outback," Ms Bettison said.
"The State Government is proud to support these awards which celebrate tourism operators across our state, who deliver world-class experiences and work hard to attract visitors, while helping cement South Australia's reputation as a must-see destination."
She wished all the best to those going onto represent South Australia at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on the national stage.
