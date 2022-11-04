Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula businesses Cuttys Tours and Sage take home SA Tourism Awards

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 1:51pm
Whyalla's Cuttys Tours received silver in the New Tourism Business category, while Sage at Streaky Bay took home bronze for Hosted accommodation at this year's SA Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.

There were two Eyre Peninsula tourism business that received awards in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.

Local News

