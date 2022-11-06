Port Lincoln local Clay Bertram ran 100km in a month to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, clocking up $12 000 and smashing his original fundraising goal of $10 000.
Twelve-year-old Clay raised the funds through the RFDS Oceans to Outback campaign, as a number of community members jumped on board and donated to the cause.
Oceans to Outback is a fitness challenge event where people run, walk or ride during the month of October and travel (virtually) between RFDS bases throughout Australia.
Clay averaged 23.5 km a week to reach his Ocean's to Outback goal.
Clay also collaborated with the organisers of the Cleve Music Festival by running a raffle where he had his sandboards as prizes that had been signed by artists featuring at the festival.
Clay said the campaign has provided a good challenge for him, as the most he has ran in a month has been 60-70km
Clay said it was not all smooth sailing throughout the month, as he had two weeks off when he was sick and then had to go on school camp.
"It was the last week and I had 70km to go and I though 'I had better hurry up' but we got there in the end," Clay said.
"We ran down the foreshore of Port Lincoln or the old road out at North Shields or just around the house which is up near Winter's Hill."
The young runner also took part in Port Lincoln Park Runs on Saturday mornings to accumulate his tally.
Clay said several businesses owners donated to the cause, which included friends who had businesses interstate.
"I want to thank everyone who donated," Clay said.
"I especially want to mention my aunty Julia as I did this run for my Uncle Max and he sadly passed away just over a year ago."
Clay said the service saved his uncle's life in Rockhampton in 1996 and he lived for another 26 years.
"My aunty is so thankful for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and I am thankful that we got to spend more time with him," Clay said.
Clay spoke about his experience in Birdsville as he was toured through a Royal Flying Doctors plane, and that the plane was also responsible for bringing all the mail back into the town.
"They go up twice a week and they are very thankful for them," Clay said.
"If anything goes wrong in Birdsville it is 100kms to the nearest hospital."
Clay said it was an "amazing" experience to gain an understanding of the facilities within the plan during his tour.
"The tightness of the space that they have to work in is just crazy... it has got two beds on either side so it can fit two patients in it," Clay said.
"The facilities in there were just amazing."
