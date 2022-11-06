Port Lincoln Times

Young local Clay Bertram raises $12 000 for the RFDS Oceans to Outback campaign

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:12am, first published 10:00am
Port Lincoln local Clay Bertram ran 100km in a month to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, clocking up $12 000 and smashing his original fundraising goal of $10 000.

