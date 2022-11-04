Public sector nurses and midwives will soon vote to formalise a 13 per cent pay rise and additional incentives to work in regions, through a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiated with the State Government.
"It's taken six months of bargaining and negotiation, but we now have a solid offer, it's not as quick or as much as we would have liked, but it is solid," Ms Elizabeth Dabars, CEO of the Australian Nurse and Midwifery Federation (ANMF - nurse's union) said.
While the total wage increase of the agreement will be only three per cent, it does include two bonus payments of $1500 in the first two years and an additional $400 per annum for professional development.
In addition to the agreement, the ANMF in South Australia has secured provision of additional recruitment and retention incentives for rural and remote sites.
Retention incentives come just in time to ensure staff-to-patient ratio legislation proposed by the Labor Government isn't grasping at straws when its passed.
"In regional settings, we see a lot of younger nurses come and do their placement and leave a year later... So we need to focus on retention, we can't just change the law to impose ratios without solving the underlying issue," Ms Dabars said.
The regional incentives will be finalised by mid-February 2023 and implemented by June 2023, but so far proposals include 16 fulltime nurse educators recruited to support the nursing and midwifery workforce in country sites.
For the first time, country hospitals will also see the same rules apply to averaging hours across the week and a 10-point plan to address workplace violence will be implemented in all sites.
"There is still more to do but I am quietly confident," she said. "I think Covid-19 has really taught us the importance of health and of the services that people can receive when they need them."
The vote will occur electronically and all nurses and midwives employed by the State Government will be eligible to vote.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
