A 15 per cent pay rise and other incentives are on the table for South Australian regional nurses and midwives, will a vote to ratify them be successful?

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 5:55pm
Ms Elizabeth Dabars, CEO of the Australian Nurse and Midwifery Federation at Whyalla Hospital on November 2, 2022. Photo supplied

Public sector nurses and midwives will soon vote to formalise a 13 per cent pay rise and additional incentives to work in regions, through a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiated with the State Government.

