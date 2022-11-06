Charlton defeated Wayback in the both club's milestone matches, as Charlton celebrated 100 years since its formation, while Wayback had its 75th anniversary.
Round four of the Port Lincoln Cricket season was played out on Saturday.
Charlton defeated Wayback at Ravendale Oval by two runs, the final scores were 5/151 (38.5) to 10/149 (38.1).
Connor Madden scored the most runs for Charlton with 56 runs, while Nicholas Kleinig made the most for Wayback with 49 runs.
Madden also took the most wickets for Charlton with five, and Dylan Vanderwall was the highest wicket taker for Wayback with two.
Southern Eyre defeated Tasman by a run, the final scores were 8/77 (29.3) to 9/76 (36.5).
Roger Puckridge made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 20 runs, while Marlie Fauser made the most for Tasman with 20 runs.
Ryan Siebert and Jace Morgan took the most runs for Southern Eyre with two wickets each, while Luke Strudwick had the most wickets for Tasman with three.
