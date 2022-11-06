Port Lincoln Times

Charlton defeat Wayback by two runs in 100th year milestone match

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 9:53am
Charlton defeated Wayback in the both club's milestone matches, as Charlton celebrated 100 years since its formation, while Wayback had its 75th anniversary.

