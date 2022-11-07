Road Runners had a big win over Eagles in Port Lincoln softball, as the team won by 19, while Squaws defeated Shields by nine.
A grade
Squaws def Shields 11-2
Shields were up to bat first with Mel Balek and Tay Tay Darby getting safe hits to the outfield, but were left out on bases as Squaws got the three outs.
Jac Hage first up to bat for Squaws smashing an absolute banger of a home run to left field.
Alana Jantke, Ella Blewit, Shyzie McDonald, Jennie - Lee TeWano and Quinny Skinn all getting safe hits and bringing in four runs before shields three out, which included a strike out to Danni Miegel.
Shields next bat was short and shiny with Squaws getting three up three down with a double play.
Kia Bascomb wanted a taste of the home run action, hitting a beauty out to centrefield. Shields were able to rally and get the three out.
Shields started getting handy with the bat and were able to bring in two runs. Safe batting by Darby , Pj and Miegel. Shields were able to hold Squaws scoreless bottom of third.
But the Squaws fielders responded with three up three down. Back in the batters box and Squaws were able to score another four runs before shields got three out.
Hage with a three bagger and Bascomb smashing another home run.
Squaws last got them another two runs and an impressive out to Shields at home plate.
Best at bat - Squaws Kia three from four (including two home runs) best; Shields Mel Balek and Tay Tay Darby two from three
Best at field - Squaws Anna TeWano three put outs; Shields Tara welsh six put outs.
Roadrunners def Eagles 21 - 2
Eagles started the day in the batters box but quickly found themselves back to the pine with three up three down.
Some fast legs from Tessa Rusden saw her score from a safe hit to Milly Morton and Dianne McCouiag. Jess Jolly placed the ball safely to score a run for her team.
Three runs scored in total before three outs were made.
Eagles second turn at bat was a repeat of their first three up three down with two catches to Judge.
Milly Morton started the second with a safe hit to left followed by Matcham with an infield hit.
Jolly hit a late ball to right to score two runs before a quick line drive hit to Johncock stopped Roadies from scoring any further runs.
Eagles managed to get runners on base in the third but they could not seem to get past that elusive home plate, Jess Jolly adding two strikeouts to her name.
The third innings saw Roadies get to work with the bat. They were selective in the batters box and penetrated Eagles field safely, a grand slam to right field by Tessa Rusden the highlight of the innings.
Special mention to young Ella Wiseman, she relayed a throw into her mum Hayley who then threw home to Wells to stop Morton from scoring.
Roadies scored a massive 12 runs before all outs were made.
Eagles dug deep in the fourth and managed to get a couple of runs on the board with Jess Jolly collecting another strikeout to end Eagles batting innings.
The fourth bat for roadies resulted in four runs being added to their tally with safe hits to Rusden, Judge and two up and coming youngsters Woolford and D'Agostini.
The fifth and final turn at bat for Eagles was short lived with another three up three down. Roadies fifth inning was also over as quick as it began with some fancy footwork by Katie Wells at third with two outs.
Best at bat: Tessa Rusden (roadrunners) four from five with a grand slam
Best in field: Jess Jolly (roadrunners) four strikeouts
B grade
Squaws def Shields 9-5
Shields batted first, Squaws were tight in the field which resulted in Shannon Carr the only batter to hit.
Tay Tay Darby took on the pitching duties for shields and pitched two strike outs before the third out was fly to Aimee Colbung-Ware at first.
Squaws were quick to respond with three up three down. Shields were also up and ready in the field and Squaws were not able to score any runs in their second at bat.
Shields were able to get a safe hit from Darby and she also brought in a run off Airlie Hartwich's hit.
Squaws had a great batting dig with safe hits to Suzie Scanlon, Jakoda Skinn, Jennie-Lee TeWano, Gemma Fowler and Tiarna Stoetzer resulting in four runs.
Scanlon was rewarded with a Strike out and her field backed her to get the next two outs.
Squaws once again we are doing well with the bat. Shields had a few errors in the field. Squaws brought in five runs before three out.
Top of the fourth Taryn Fauser, Zoey Muller and Hartwich all had safe hits and all scored before three out including a Scanlon strike out.
Change of pitcher saw Colbung-Ware come in and get a strike out followed by two more outs.
Best at bat - Squaws Jakoda two from four; Shields Shannon two from two.
Best at field - Squaws Tiarna stoetzer seven put outs; Shields Airlie and Shannon three put outs, one assist
Roadrunners def Eagles 21 - 5
Eagles first at bat was not what they wanted to achieve.
Roadrunners pitcher Tanya Habner had all the hot glove and got all three outs for her team to deny any score for the blue and golds and sent out to field.
Roadrunners Habner and Warland had safe hits to find themselves on base and the two scoring runners before Eagles rallied and got three outs and sent Roadies back out to field and defend their two runs.
Jacqui Johncock found herself on first with a base on balls, before Jainayah smashed a three base hit to right scoring one run.
A safe hit to Kira Picken scoring a second run before pitcher Habner had the ball on a string with two strike outs and a catch.
Roadies second at bat saw some great team batting and placing hits in the gaps of Eagles fielders.
They displayed some great disciplined base running and added four runs to their growing tally before three outs were made.
Daranee 'Oui' Kanplong and Kelly Sewer found a gap in the field and found themselves on base.
Jacqui Johncock arrived at the plate and sent the ball sailing to right field scoring three runs.
Habner and her team combined to get the outs needed to send Eagles back to field.
The third innings at bat for Roadies saw a repeat of the second some very well placed hits (three bagger to Tanya Habner) and some very smart base running with another four runs scored.
Eagles fourth inning was very short lived with four up three down, and no runs scored.
Roadies unleashed with the bat in the fourth, while there were some errors in Eagles field (two base hit to Neindorf) piling on a massive 11 runs to their total.
Best in Field Tanya Habner (roadrunners) five strikeouts and four assists
U16s
Squaw def Shields 10-1
A nice warm day for softball saw Squaws and Shields meet again on Diamond One.
Shields were up to bat first. Squaws pitcher Ella Simpson earned herself a strike out to contribute to the three out and shields were not able to get any home.
Squaws were up next in the batters box with safe hits to Bella Francis, Briley Green and a beautiful three base hit to right field by Jorja Defelice. Squaws were able to get five runs in.
Lily and Annabelle Ornsby for Shields got a safe hit each and brought in one run.
Simpson was hot on the pitchers mound with another two strike outs. Squaws earned another five runs, with safe hits to Makyra Sweeney, Defelice and Matilda Packer.
Best at bat - Squaws Jorja Defelice two from two; Shields Lily Ornsby two from two.
Best at field - Squaws Mahlia Vlassco two put outs, one assist; Shields Chloe Todd two put outs.
Roadrunners def Eagles 14 - 7
The junior blue and golds started strongly in the batters box.
There were great safe hits and strong base running as four runs were collected for the team.
Pitcher D'Agostini helped her team with three outs to prevent Eagles scoring further.
Some great team batting, and lightning fast base running saw Roadrunners open their score book in the first innings with a maximum of five runs.
Tanayah D'Agostini found the zone again in Eagles second at bat with two outs (one strikeout and one put out) before Eagles Ella Wiseman hit a three base hit to leftfield to help her team add three more runs to their tally.
Safe hits to D'Agostini, Woolford and L O'Leary whilst runners were on bases allowed Roadrunners to score the maximum five runs for their turn at bat.
Eagles third at bat saw three up three down, Roadies first base Jess Woolford getting two outs.
D'Agostini opened up the third innings with a lovely two base hit to left, her team followed suit with some smart safe hits and aggressive base running to score four runs before the three outs were made.
Rahni Wiseman started the fourth with a cracker hit to centre, but was left stranded on the bases with three outs being made, with time and game being called.
A great game by all the kids in warm conditions.
