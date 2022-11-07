Port Lincoln Times

Road Runners defeat Eagles by 19 at Port Lincoln softball

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 12:43pm
Road Runners had a big win over Eagles in Port Lincoln softball, as the team won by 19, while Squaws defeated Shields by nine.

