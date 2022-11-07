Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay gather feedback from community around future plans

Updated November 7 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 1:49pm
The District Council of Streaky Bay chief executive Damian Carter - Council is working with WAX Design consultants and is seeking feedback from the community to help develop plans for the future. Picture supplied.

The District Council of Streaky Bay is working with WAX Design consultants and is seeking community feedback to help develop plans for the future.

