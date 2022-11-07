The District Council of Streaky Bay is working with WAX Design consultants and is seeking community feedback to help develop plans for the future.
Council has stated the feedback received would help identify "future opportunities" for the district that facilitate "improved livability."
This consultation follows on from council's recent face to face community drop in sessions around similar topics.
Council has stated this consultation will provide the opportunity for people who could not participate in the drop in sessions to have an input.
The organisation has also stated the feedback it receives will be used to inform the draft plans that are set to be released for further community comment at the end of 2022.
Council is seeking comments around the following questions:
Council chief executive Damian Carter said it was "important" these plans were community driven, and that council provided the opportunity for visitors, residents and ratepayers to have input into how they would like to see their community shaped.
"These plans will form the basis for future long term financial and annual business planning and play a critical role in advocacy and funding bidding for services and infrastructure," Mr Carter said.
"Council want to ensure that this planning addresses current and future needs of the community."
A copy of the survey can be accessed through a QR Code on council's website or people can hard copies at the Visitor Centre and Main Office. The survey is set to close on Friday November 18 2022.
