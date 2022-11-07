Port Lincoln Times

Southern Launch and CFS work together to mitigate bushfire risk during launch activities

Updated November 7 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Launch chief executive Lloyd Damp (left) with Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs - Southern Launch is working with South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) to aim to mitigate bushfire risk during launch activities ahead of the upcoming Fire Danger Season. Picture supplied.

Southern Launch is working with South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) to aim to mitigate bushfire risk during launch activities ahead of the upcoming Fire Danger Season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.