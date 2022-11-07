Southern Launch is working with South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) to aim to mitigate bushfire risk during launch activities ahead of the upcoming Fire Danger Season.
Southern Launch has been working with the CFS regional office in Port Lincoln to prepare a launch site that meets regulatory requirements and works to ensure launch activities can be run in a "safe" and "responsible" way.
CFS Regional Commander Brendon Saers said providing "expert advice" and guidance around fire safety risks is "core" business for the CFS across the state, which includes projects such as the ones run at Southern Launch.
"As with any activity, whether that be community-based or a private venture, the CFS has a responsibility to provide advice," Mr Saers said.
"We have been working closely with Southern Launch as they develop their bushfire management plans and emergency response protocols that will mitigate the risk of bushfires from launch activities as much as possible.'
Mr Saers said the CFS assesses the safety of launch activities during fire ban seasons and provides permits for Southern Launch to run launch activities.
"Our on-ground fire cover at launch events will not impact on our ability to respond to other incidents in the area, as we bring in additional resources to allow us to safely monitor launches," Mr Saers said.
"The CFS as a service understands that South Australia's investment in the space industry is a significant step forward for the state, and this is reflected in the overwhelmingly positive response from our volunteers with many keen to be a part of these historic events."
Southern Launch has stated it has invested in developing in-house firefighting capability and fire suppression systems for the launch pad at the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex, which would work to reduce reliance on support from the local CFS crews.
Southern Launch Chief executive Lloyd Damp said the company appreciates the support and guidance from CFS to its team to work to ensure it can run safe and sustainable launches from its launch complexes.
"We are committed to public safety and conserving native flora and fauna around our spaceports. Investing in strategies and infrastructure to reduce the risk of bushfire is integral to our operations," Mr Damp said.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs said he was supportive of Southern Launch and CFS working together.
"I wholeheartedly support any technology or ways that can be used to mitigate the risk of bushfires as we approach summer," Mr Szakacs said.
"Safety is the number one priority at all times, and this collaboration between the CFS and Southern Launch will bolster already capable risk mitigation strategies and methods."
Southern Launch has stated the launch trajectory from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex is over the Southern Ocean which would further minimise the risk to the environment.
The company also stated space launches from Southern Launch's facilities will contribute upwards of $450 million to the South Australian economy, and facilities would deliver nearly 500 FTE new, high-tech, employment opportunities in Adelaide and regional South Australia.
Mr Damp said public safety and the environment are "primary drivers" for the space industry.
"This work with the CFS is a great example of how Southern Launch abides by international and national legislation, as well as protocols that have been developed over many decades," Mr Damp said.
