Port Lincoln Soccer Association's coaches and parents have come together to run free coaching clinics for the seven to nine year old players.
The clinic was held at Kirton Oval in Port Lincoln on Sunday November 6. Another one will be held at the same location on November 27.
The clinic was set up in a circuit format, as children spent 10 minutes at each station which had a different activity and worked on different skills.
This session ended with a game where children could show some of the skills they had picked up. Each of the children involved were given vouchers from one of the clinics' sponsors in McDonalds as well as a small soccer ball as an incentive.
Organisers have stated anyone could come along to the clinics regardless of their sporting background or if they were involved in the Port Lincoln Soccer Association or not.
All the equipment was provided to the children at the clinics, which were set at introductory level.
Port Lincoln coach Mark Panizzolo said the clinics had come about through the Development Squad the association began three years ago.
"We were targeting 10-16 year olds to develop their skills and knowledge about the game, and now we are going back in the age brackets to get children in their earlier ages," Mr Panizzolo said.
"We are starting to filter through the age groups and as these other older children progress into seniors, we have got younger juniors coming through to fill their spots."
He said the clinics were also organised to help young players build friendships and develop a culture.
Mr Panizzolo said the children who have gone onto play seniors and were involved in the Development Squad had gone onto to help with refereeing and coaching the junior children.
"Kirton Oval is the base for all this...this has been the main stay of where we have played every season since 1972," Mr Panizzolo said.
"Everything for the clinics is provided by the association and we all volunteer our time."
He said the clinics had had good sponsors that support the clinics and the continuation of the Development Squad.
Mr Panizzolo said the clinics were important to run in regional areas as it can be difficult for parents to find time to go to Adelaide for the coaching clinics.
"With the knowledge and skill base that we have got with a lot of experienced coaches we offer that and pass on our knowledge and skills for the development of these children," Mr Panizzolo said.
Mr Panizzolo said organisers may hold more clinics in the new year if the success of the current clinics continues.
"We will possibly looking at making it a little bit more consistent and maybe even opening up the Development Squad to the younger age bracket of those who are under the age of ten," Mr Panizzolo said.
"Some of the parents who have come into coach at the clinics do not have a lot of knowledge or skill background themselves but with the experienced coaches we are helping them coach and learn along the way."
