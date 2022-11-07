Golf: Port Lincoln numbers continue to grow

November 5
Another 100+ Saturday players competed in a Stableford competition, sponsored by The Wash. There were four visitors from Tea Tree Gully, Coffin Bay and Tumby Bay.
Of the 88 men playing, Boyd McCurry had the score of the day from his one handicap to win A Grade with 40 points from Simon Bell, also on one handicap, with 39. Brenton George won B Grade with 39 from John Cheriton 37, and Ben Kotz was the C Grade winner with 38 from David Krollig 36.
Rundowns went to Jason Verhees 38, Daniel Storach and Phil Rawlings 37, Brett Davies, Geoff Nottle and Colin Clark on 36 and Kym Hosking on 35 points.
The women's division was won by Carolyn Cocks on 36 from Sue Cotton 34.
NTP Winners were Helen George, Shaun Thomas (twice), visitor Brian Stacy and Graeme Charlton.
November 4
There are now 83 players as of round three last Friday, and 28 teams.
Players are advised that there will be a free barbeque on Friday week, November 11.
November 3
Josie Bacchus won the day with a creditable +5 from Jo Higgins on +2. Rundowns went to Kay Freeth and Cynthia Thompson -1 and Gail Watherston -2.
Cynthia Thompson birdied the 12th hole and NTP Winners were Josie Bacchus, Lorraine McDonald and Val Sharrad.
November 2
A field of 52 men played in their Wednesday Stableford competition, sponsored by the Port Lincoln Hotel, with one visitor from Tea Tree Gully - welcome back, Brian.
The best scores of the day came in A Grade, where Taylor Ford on 40 points counted out Tony Dragun. Dave Sargent with 37 won B Grade from Greg Hughes on 36, and Fred Tammist was the C Grade winner with 37 from Graeme Parker on 36.
Rundowns went to Huey Rosalia 39, Jake Murray and Rick Kolega with 35 and Michael Kenny 33.
NTP Winners were Greg Hughes, Dan Townsend, Aidan Sheehy, Warren Rosman, Maurie Barry and Jake Murray, with par-three birdies coming from Taylor Ford, Dan Townsend, Daryl Evans, Jake Murray, Aidan Sheehy and Brenton George.
November 1
The Melbourne Cup was run last Tuesday over two miles. The weather here would have cancelled the Cup if held locally, but six brave souls finished the shorter course, with Dan Brown scoring 19 points over the ten furlongs, from Fred Tammist with 18 after a photo finish.
October 30
Sunday's Mixed Stableford only saw eight players competing. With 31 points, Fred Tammist counted out Steve Forstner.
