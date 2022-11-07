CFS issues 24-hour total fire ban for Eastern Eyre Peninsula

A 24-hour total fire ban has been issued for the Eastern Eyre Peninsula area for November 8, 2022.
The South Australian Country Fire Authority (CFS) issued the ban on the evening of November 7. Very hazardous fire weather conditions are expected across the day on Tuesday, November 8.
The Eastern Eyre Peninsula region begins just below Port Augusta and reaches south below Arno Bay. It spans west beyond Kimba and Cleve.
The CFS has classified the forecast fire danger rating as 'extreme' and have recommended residents implement their Bushfire Survival Plans.
"If you don't have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option," the CFS said in a statement.
"Only well prepared, well constructed and actively defended houses are likely to offer safety during a fire."
"In making your plan, you should be aware that in high fire danger conditions, essential services including mains-fed electricity and water supply may not be available due to the prevailing weather conditions."
Landowners were asked to adhere to local harvest codes of practice available from local council.
Agencies were advised to activate Total Fire Ban procedures in preparation for fire conditions on November 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.