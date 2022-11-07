Port Lincoln Times

CFS issues 24-hour total fire ban for Eastern Eyre Peninsula

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:34am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFS issues 24-hour total fire ban for Eastern Eyre Peninsula

A 24-hour total fire ban has been issued for the Eastern Eyre Peninsula area for November 8, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.