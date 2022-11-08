'Car break-ins rise in Port Lincoln': Police

Local police have reminded residents to take precautions to avoid property being stolen as Port Lincoln experiences a "bit of a spate" in car break-ins over the last eight weeks.
"Lock your car. Keep valuables out of sight. Make sure when you go away your house is secure. What we're trying to do is remove opportunity," Superintendent Paul Bahr, Officer in Charge of Eyre and Western Service Area said.
Port Lincoln has experienced a modest rise in vehicle break-ins over the past eight weeks, with thieves increasingly breaking windows to access vehicles, rather than simply trying to open unlocked doors.
The common thread in vehicle break-ins appears to be valuables left in sight, Supt Bahr said.
"It used to be they targeted cars that had been left unlocked. There has been a recent trend toward smashing windows when there's something visible in the car."
"So a handbag, or something on the front seat, they'll now smash a window. We've seen that over the last two months."
Residents are being encouraged to remove valuable items from unattended cars, or store them somewhere out of sight inside the car if removing them is not an option.
"What we want is for people to not leave valuables in their car. If they are, keep them hidden away. Don't create that opportunity, that incentive, for people to want to break into your car," Supt Bahr said.
Residents are also being encouraged to report break-ins if they occur, as a rise in private security cameras (CCTV) on homes and business are giving police more leads to follow.
"Make sure you report stuff to us. If you are the victim of a break-in, or your car is entered, make sure you report it to us. Because we are getting success in tracking people down who are doing these things," Supt Bahr said.
"You'd be surprised the amount of CCTV footage we get showing us people actually committing offences."
The rise in private surveillance equipment has helped tip the scales more in law enforcement's favour, giving police previously unavailable lines of enquiry.
"A lot times in the past we would have had crimes where it was a vehicle break-in. A person has opened the door of the car, grabbed something and wandered off - we would have had no line of enquiry," Supt Bahr said.
"But now we've got CCTV, and not just from that house, it might be from houses either side, or the business across the road. There might be a track we can see they've taken and we go along and knock and doors and say 'can we have a look at your cameras?'"
Supt Bahr said those committing offences premondinaly have ties to Port Lincoln, but may not live in the city full-time. The majority of crimes the city experiences are based on opportunity.
"Predominantly the crimes that occur here are pretty unsophisticated. They're people who see a car door and they reach in and grab the coins out of the centre console," Mr Bahr said.
"Or they are walking along and they see the front door of the house is open and they go up and try the screen door and it's open so they go in and have a little look."
Supt Bahr said local police would be patrolling the foreshore in the summer months, "making sure people who are enjoying the foreshore are safe. We don't want to see them accosted or have their vehicles broken into."
Residents who need to report a crime that has already taken place should call the non-urgent police assistance number on 131 444. Anyone who discovers an offence in-progress should call 000.
