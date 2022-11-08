Port Lincoln Tennis Association had a big round of tennis with the weather finally not impacting on matches.
Teams are starting to settle especially with the new doubles combinations. Players are reminded the memberships are now due, these can be paid to Kerry or Julie.
Men's Monday Night
Finally after two weeks of wet weather the men got to take to the courts in a pearler of a night for tennis
Eyre Eye Centre 4 sets 27 games defeated GPK Accounting 2 sets 21 games
The stage was set for a cracker of a game with both these teams always in finals action. In the opening round both teams managed to win a set 6-2.
In the second Andrew Cabot and Dylan Giesberts put in a strong performance to keep the 6-2 scoreline going.
GPK Accounting hit straight back with Mitchell Bailey and Andrew McCouaig giving their team a one game advantage going into the final round.
This was when Eyre Eye Centre took control of the match with Clem and Giesberts sealing the win for their team
Best Player Dylan Giesberts
Terry White Chemmart three sets 23 games defeated Shepperd Building three sets 22 games
Best Player Dan Townsend
EP Seaford 4 sets 29 games defeated Eyre Trading two sets 21 games
Best Player Ryan Cocks
Friday Night Mixed
Sportspower Superstore nine sets 73 defeated Yumbah Aquaculture seven sets 63 games
In the opening round Sportspower got off to a great start when Boyd McCurry and Henry Milic stepped up the pressure when the games were locked at five games all forcing the errors to take out the set 7-5.
Jack Bradford and Darcy Goldfinch were strong performers for their team taking out the game in convincing style.
Yumbah got their first set on the board through the efforts of Emily Rowe and Chartelle Townsend who were in great touch.
Sportspower finished their doubles round on a high with Corinne Shillabeer and Trini Kennedy staging a come from behind win to take a two set advantage into the singles.
Yumbah were able to pegged back the sets with wins to Beljon, Townsend, Polkinghorne and when Emily Rowe continued her winning way to win another much need set.
Corinne Shillabeer and Henry Milic steadied the ship for their team to go into the mixed doubles with a five game advantage.
In the mixed doubles Taylor and Polkinghorne for Yumbah put in a solid performance to take the win.
This would be when Sportspower took the game be the scruff of the neck with wins to McCurry and Shillabeer who controlled the net in their match.
But it was Cindy Cabot and Jack Bradford who sealed the deal for their team getting home in a hard fought match.
Best Players Corinne Shillabeer and Emily Rowe
Bendigo Bank 12 sets 81 games defeated Port Lincoln Boat Supplies four sets 55 games
Best Players Ruby Cabot
Junior Tennis
Stosur seven sets 52 games defeated Alcott five sets 49 games
In the doubles round Alcott got off to a great start with Holly Bates and Drew Tonkin leading their team from the front winning 6-2.
Alcott hit back with a great win to Bella White and Jorja Povey who were on fire in their match.
Stosur would take the advantage into the singles round with a tiebreak win seven points to five to Aidan Kay-Baker and Nash Christian.
In the singles the Povey girls Alexis and Jorja were in form with strong performances. This was backed up by Cuba Vidov and Bella White who continued to rack the sets up.
This would be when Stosur stepped up their games with wins to Bates, Hayman, Williams and when Tonkin won his match in the tiebreak seven points to three their team was home by three games
McDonalds Best player Drew Tonkin
Nadal seven sets 60 games defeated Barty five sets 42 games
McDonalds Best player Finn Freeman
Djokovic eight sets 58 games defeated DeMinaur four sets 48 games
McDonalds best player Grace Kutny
