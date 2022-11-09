Sea views and mountain vistas from the deck

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 3 | Car 5
Sea views, plenty of space, excellent location and minimal maintenance.
These are top of the wish-list for buyers seeking a holiday home. And this property ticks all the boxes.
It was built in 2007 on a huge block measuring about 2076 square metres.
The home's living space and front deck overlook visiting kangaroos and emus as well as natural scrub.
Sweeping views extend to the vista of Kellidie Bay and Marble Range.
The main bedroom also takes in the views and is complemented by a large walk-in robe and a spacious ensuite.
Ducted reverse-cycle airconditioning ensures all-round comfort. More features include ceiling fans, fitted robes and inviting oval-shaped spa.
Tiled flooring throughout the entire house makes life easy for beach sand, which has a habit of coming home with the fish.
Entertaining will be special with a well-appointed kitchen and open-style living. Stainless steel cooking appliances, pantry storage and a breakfast bar make an ideal kitchen.
Enjoy the large deck for those beautiful evenings and, of course, the views that are always there.
Need somewhere for the boat? Options include carporting as well as a three-bay shed to house it securely. Extensive paving offers additional onsite parking with easy turn-around.
The property has rainwater storage as well as town water connection.
