The economic benefit of a standard gauge 1435mm railway servicing the Peninsula is being quashed to the detriment of rural people!
By connecting to the national system a land transport medium opens up freight opportunities and possible increased shipping use of Port Lincoln, both passenger and bulk freight.
A big factor is daily PT passenger services running via Port Augusta to Adelaide.
About a10 hour trip given open track conditions.
Such services will boost tourism and allow inter-town smooth travel plus providing for disabled passengers.
With the steel industry expanding at Whyalla and mining cranking up near Steaky Bay and Lincoln freight potential is beckoning.
The road system cannot sustain increasing heavy freight cartage. My group SATAG Inc. has held a meeting in Port Lincoln and now we hear Viterra is keen to get bulk grain back on to rail.
A far more efficient method of getting grain to ships.
We were recently holidaying in Port Lincoln when l received a scam message attacking my internet ANZ banking.
With no easy access to a computer, we visited the local branch.
The manager and staff were friendly and polite, confirmed our accounts had not been accessed, and helped us reset our passwords.
They were only doing their job, but they were such a nice friendly group, a nod of appreciation is required.
Greg Mayfield is right to demand more information about the area of land required to decarbonise the Australian economy (Editorial Port Lincoln Times, 7/11).
It is regional Australians who are most affected by the forthcoming Renewable Energy Zones.
The map on page 44 of the energy market operator's 2022 Integrated System Plan gives a good idea of the scale but overrepresents the land area utilised.
None of the solar farms is "as big as Tasmania."
The Sun Cable project in the NT will be the largest solar farm in Australia and will occupy approximately 12,000 hectares or 1.2 square kilometres.
The area of Tasmania is 68,400 square kilometres. So, "a solar farm of 17,000 square kilometres" as quoted is almost certainly a metric conversion error.
