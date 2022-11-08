PL karting

A group of local families and racing enthusiasts is breathing new life into Port Lincoln's go-kart track, with ambitions to build club membership back up to its former glory.
The track, on Western Approach Road, was a major state karting destination in the mid-90s, but some lean years and the 2019 bushfires had set it back.
"The fires came through and took out all of our fencing, safety barriers, tires walls and everything. So then it came to a stage where the track was unsafe to use," karting club member Hagen Zerk said.
Things are different now.
"The fires really hit us hard, and now we've got the track better probably than it was before the fires," Mr Zerk said.
A team of dedicated locals have spent the last few years building it back up
Hagen Zerk
Demonstration day to get the public out and involved with the track to boost members and interest in the sport.
"The more people we get out here, the more members, the more help we'll get trying to get the club up and running so we can actually hold proper race meetings one day."
official club but doesn't hold licensing to hold race meetings yet - "There's a few more job we need to do around the track to make it eligible, but we can't do that without more members and more help."
for proper racing karts have to comply with rules and regulations - will cost more.
Currently have to go to proper race meetings at Whyalla and Barossa.
"It would be nice one day to get this track back where it was in the mid 90s, when we were having big race meetings here."
Mr Zerk raced here in the 90s - "We'd have huge fields of karts, people coming from Adelaide and running state titles here and all sorts of stuff. It was great."
"There were a lot of business owners here in Lincoln that were involved."
fields of 30 or 40 drivers.
"So what we've been doing over the last few years is getting it to that stage where it can actually be safe to use, which it is now, with new tyres barriers and fencing."
"It put us aback about 4 or 5 years."
Considering getting some sponsorship now the club is formed - which only happened officially about two months ago.
Once the club has been running for twelve months it will be able to apply for some government funding.
Why should parents consider it for their kids - "The best thing is their not sitting at home on their screens."
Kids forge good friendships - they's so much more socially active - "They'll talk to other people, they'll interact with other people."
Kids who kart end up pestering their parents to go to the track, this has it's advantages - "Hang on, go out and help me mow the lawn. You give me two hours on the mower and I'll bring you out ot the track."
If someone wants to join up and be a member, they can do that, get the combo to the padlock, abide by the rules and safety requirements, and then can come to use the track whenever they want.
More information go to the clubs facebook page.
