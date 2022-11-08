Racers and families seek new beginning for Port Lincoln Go Kart Club

A group of local families and racing enthusiasts is breathing new life into Port Lincoln's go-kart track, with ambitions to build club membership back up to its former glory.
The track, on Western Approach Road, was a major state karting destination in the mid-90s, but some lean years and the 2019 bushfires had set it back.
"The fires came through and took out all of our fencing, safety barriers, tires walls and everything. So then it came to a stage where the track was unsafe to use," karting club member Hagen Zerk said.
Things are different now.
"The fires really hit us hard, and now we've got the track better probably than it was before the fires," Mr Zerk said.
With a group of karters volunteering since the fires to rebuild tyre barriers, fences and other safety features, the Port Lincoln Go Kart Club is now officially incorporated and seeking new members.
"The more people we get out here, the more members, the more help we'll get trying to get the club up and running so we can actually hold proper race meetings one day," Mr Zerk said.
The club needs more members and a some larger working bees to achieve compliance with regulations before it can hold official race meetings like it did in the 90s.
"Back then we'd have huge fields of karts, people coming from Adelaide and running state titles here and all sorts of stuff. It was great," Mr Zerk said.
In its heyday the Port Lincoln track used to attract fields of 30 or 40 racers to its race meetings. Today the closest race meetings are in Whyalla or Barossa.
Mr Zerk said the club had plans to attract some local sponsorship and eventually some funding from the federal government. In the meantime, the club would continue to hold social days to attract more families and adults to come down and try the sport.
Karting has long been the way for youngsters to begin their motorsport career, but Mr Zerk said the benefits for children run deeper.
"The best thing is they're not sitting at home on their screens. They'll talk to other people, they'll interact with other people."
Children who kart, and the adults that accompany them, enjoy new friendships and become more socially active, Mr Zerk said.
Once hooked on racing, a child's motivation to hit the track can give parents extra bargaining power, Mr Zerk said. When his son Jet asks him for some track time, Mr Zerk said negotiations go like this:
"Hang on, go out and help me mow the lawn. You give me two hours on the mower and I'll bring you out to the track."
The club was also looking for adult members keen to get out there and race their mates. Once joined, members would have access to the track whenever they like, provided rules and safety requirements were adhered to.
For more information go to the Port Lincoln Go Kart Club Facebook page.
