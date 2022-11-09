Snapper fishing ban arrests declining stocks: SARDI report

Snapper fishing will stay off the menu as a three-year ban, which has helped to arrest the species' declining stocks in South Australian waters, stays in place.
After more than a decade in decline, snapper numbers in the Spencer Gulf, West Coast and Gulf St Vincent areas appear to have levelled off, albeit at record low, according to the Snapper Stock Assessment Report 2022, authored by the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).
A similar report from SARDI in 2020 found a 78 per cent reduction in snapper numbers in the Spencer Gulf/West Coast zone and 90 per cent reduction in the Gulf St Vincent zone since 2013.
The decline appears to have stopped, but numbers have not yet begun to increase.
A statement from Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said the latest assessment from SARDI would guide government in making the right decisions for the long-term future of the snapper fishery.
The current ban on Snapper fishing has been in place since November 1, 2019, across the Spencer Gulf, West Coast and Gulf St Vincent / Kangaroo Island fishing zones.
The snapper ban had been due to end January 31, 2023. A statement from Minister Scriven gave no indication if the band would be lifted on that date, but said government intended to make a decision in December after taking recommendations.
A Department of Primary Industries' and Regions (PIRSA) statement introducing the 2022 SARDI report said it could take several years for snapper numbers to recover, as the species' breeding patterns were slow and difficult to predict.
"Given this slow pace of life where populations are replenished by irregular recruitment events, it may take several years for the stocks to recover," the statement said.
"Snapper is a long-lived and slow growing species, with variable recruitment of juvenile snapper, meaning that the number of baby fish that are produced, survive, grow older, and contribute to the adult population each year can vary greatly and is difficult to predict."
PIRSA said recently observed behaviour did indicate the species may have begun a recovery, as there was "some evidence that the closure has allowed the snapper to increase their natural schooling behaviour to spawn throughout the warmer months."
"These undisturbed schools of spawning fish may increase the potential for future spawning success and stock recovery."
A statement from the Minister said the government would take advice from the Marine Scalefish Fishery Management Advisory Committee and expected to make a decision on next steps for the snapper fishery in December 2022.
Key stakeholders from the commercial and recreational sectors had been briefed on the report by SARDI, including the Marine Fishers Association, RecFish SA and the Charter Boat Association of SA.
SARDI scientists would present the results of the report in the coming weeks.
Presentations would be held across the state:
Wednesday, Nov 9: Whyalla: Quest, 1-2pm
Wednesday, Nov 9: Wallaroo: Coopers Alehouse, 7-8pm
Thursday, Nov 10: Adelaide: SARDI Aquatic Sciences Centre 4-5pm
Friday Nov 11: Victor Harbor: Victor Harbor Yacht Club 12-1pm
Wednesday Nov 16: Ceduna: Foreshore Hotel 12:30-1:30pm
Thursday Nov 17: Port Lincoln: Port Lincoln Hotel, 10-11am
The South East fishing zone, where snapper stocks are shared with Western Victoria continue to be classified as sustainable.
To download the report and for further information on the current management arrangements for snapper visit https://www.pir.sa.gov.au/snapper-report
