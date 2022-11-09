Port Lincoln Times

Snapper fishing ban arrests declining stocks: SARDI report

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 12:45pm
Image - Shutterstock

Snapper fishing will stay off the menu as a three-year ban, which has helped to arrest the species' declining stocks in South Australian waters, stays in place.

