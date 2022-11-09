Southern Launch will be travelling around to schools within the Eyre Peninsula to pass on information about what they do as a company through the Adelaide University's Children's University program.
The Children's University students will also be given a tour of the Southern Launch facilities on Sunday November 13.
Community Engagement Officer for the Children's University in Port Lincoln Dianna Smith said the team had organised Southern Launch to connect with the students as it was important that young children hear about the emerging space industry.
"It is pretty exciting for them with the possibilities that lay ahead for their future," Ms Smith said.
"We have invited them to visit Cummins Area School on Friday morning November 11 and then after that they are visiting Navigators College in Port Lincoln in the afternoon."
She said Southern Launch will have some fun, hands on activities run at the schools where they will be launching their own 'stomp rocket.'
"They are just air compressor rocket and they launch up in the air," Ms Smith said.
"We will look at the different angles and talk about the physics behind it as well."
Ms Smith said during the tour of Southern Launch's facilities, the children would be getting a close look at areas such as the launch pad as well as looking at mission control.
"There will be an actual satellite out there on the day to see that is pretty special as well," Ms Smith said.
"It is really important to engage with the scientists and the people from the space team at Southern Launch enable the children to ask questions and generate some interest in discovery."
She said this would open up a world of potential career opportunities for the children.
"Whether it be in logistics or in design and engineering space medicine there are so many different fields and fields of careers that have not even been invented as yet," Ms Smith said.
"The children are out future problem solvers so we want them to start thinking about how they can use space technology to solve future problems for the world with issues around sustainability and climate change."
Ms Smith said it was important to encourage creativity in these children at an early age.
"They are like little sponges, they soak in everything but they are also very creative and their ideas are limitles," Ms Smith said.
