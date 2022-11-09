Port Lincoln Times

Children's University students to tour around Southern Launch facilities

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 10:23am
Children's University students will have the opportunity to tour Southern Launch's facilities on Sunday, and learn more about the industry through the activities run by the company a select schools within the region. Picture file.

Southern Launch will be travelling around to schools within the Eyre Peninsula to pass on information about what they do as a company through the Adelaide University's Children's University program.

