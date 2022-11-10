Port Lincoln Times

Voice to state Parliament: Barngarla Elder cautiously optimistic about draft Bill

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:46pm, first published 4:10pm
A draft Bill formalising an Indigenous voice to South Australian Parliament will go out to First Nations communities for consultation. Picture by Shutterstock.

Giving First Nations people a voice in State Parliament is one step closer, with a draft Bill proposing they have a greater say in decisions made for South Australia.

