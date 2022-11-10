Voice to state Parliament: Barngarla Elder cautiously optimistic about draft Bill

Giving First Nations people a voice in State Parliament is one step closer, with a draft Bill proposing they have a greater say in decisions made for South Australia.
The First Nations Voice Bill 2022, which was constructed after community engagement with Indigenous people and communities, will go back to First Nations people for feedback before it is tabled in Parliament.
"It's a really big step for reconciliation," Aunty Dawn Taylor of the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation (BDAC) said.
Dawn Taylor said things like a permanent voice in Parliament were important in helping indigenous communities be heard on matters relating to Country, such as the Barngarla people's objections to a nuclear waste disposal site near Kimba.
The draft Bill includes the forming of a state-wide group made up from a number of local First Nations people who would advise and address Parliament on a number of issues and legislations of interest for Indigenous people.
South Australia would be divided into regions with directly elected voices forming the State First Nations Voice (SFNV), which would have an equal number of male and females representatives.
Dawn Taylor said while some things were changing for the better, including the potential voice to Parliament, indigenous communities often still couldn't be sure if their voice was being heard by those in power.
"The government, Parliament, they don't hear our voice, but if we had a voice there [in Parliament] to say our opinions, they would listen to us," Dawn Taylor said.
"We don't currently get feedback from the government on whether they listen to us or not. We're still sitting on the bench."
Inaugural Commissioner for First Nations Voice, Dale Agius, said he would be going back out to communities to gather feedback about the Bill.
"First Nations people in South Australia want to have a say in their affairs based on the principle of self-determination," Mr Agius said.
"They want to be able to influence the decisions being made about them at the highest of levels - in the Parliament."
Overwhelmingly people have told me about the need for grassroots voices to be heard and that First Nations people should choose who represents them."
It is envisaged elections to the SFNV would be held at the same time as State elections.
Community engagement will be held from November 17, 2022, to January 6, 2023. Indigenous community members can give their feedback at yoursay.sa.gov.au
