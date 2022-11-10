Local farmers across the region have been successful in applying for an Australian Government pilot program, as farmers will receive a share of $2.1 million.
17 farmers in the Eyre Peninsula will receive share of the funding from The Enhancing Remnant Vegetation Pilot.
This will work to help manage and enhance remnant native vegetation on-farm. The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board is helping to facilitate the program at the local level.
The program opened last year to provide farmers with opportunities to "diversify" into less drought-exposed income streams.
This was in a bid to make farm income more secure while working to improve biodiversity outcomes through better land management.
The Eyre Peninsula has been one of six regions across Australia to be involved in Australian Government's Enhancing Remnant Vegetation Pilot.
The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's Planning and Assessment Officer, Andrew Freeman said with the funding, the Australian Government is recognising land managers play a "key role" in biodiversity stewardship.
He also said this is providing tools to help them adapt to climate change and create new income streams/
"We hope this pilot program is continued to give additional land managers opportunities into the future to undertake biodiversity stewardship on behalf of all Australians," Mr Freeman said.
Dominic Deleo, who owns land near Wanilla was one of Eyre Peninsula's successful applicants, as he will receive payments to carry out activities such as installing fencing, weeding, undertaking pest control and replanting.
"As custodians of this piece of land, it means we can work to ensure better outcomes for biodiversity conservation on our property and the broader environment," Mr Deleo said.
"Throughout the next ten years we will undertake fencing to exclude stock from conservation areas, weed control, revegetation and monitoring of existing remnant corridors."
Another successful applicant in Grantley Telfer, who owns land near Tumby Bay said to be a part of the project was an opportunity to fence off some scrubland they have not been able to do until now.
"The great thing about the pilot project is that it also considers that there is ongoing care required to the land and a value is placed on the work done to eradicate feral animals and weeds," Mr Telfer said.
"This new approach is a real incentive to farmers and I hope that it becomes the norm for government grants for landholders managing vegetation once the pilot program is seen to work."
The board also stated farmers are required to actively manage their vegetation over and above what is already required by law.
They are entering into 10-year agreements with the Australian Government to generate genuine biodiversity outcomes.
More details about the Enhancing Remnant Vegetation Pilot can be found on the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website.
