Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Landscape board facilitate pilot program to help local farmers

Updated November 10 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 12:51pm
Local farmer Dominic Deleo (left) with Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's Planning and Assessment Officer Andrew Freeman - Mr Deleo owns a farming property near Wanilla and was a successful applicant in the Australian Government's Enhancing Remnant Vegetation Pilot program. Picture supplied.

Local farmers across the region have been successful in applying for an Australian Government pilot program, as farmers will receive a share of $2.1 million.

