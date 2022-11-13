Port Lincoln Kmart invited the community to donate gifts to the the Wishing Tree Appeal to assist those who need a helping hand this festive season.
Port Lincoln Kmart was involved in celebrating 35 years of the appeal on Thursday November 10 outside the entrance to Kmart, as the local business had been involved for 18 of those years.
This year's theme was 'Small Gift, Big Heart,' which called for donations from the community of new and unwrapped gifts to place under the Wishing Tree at KMart and KHubs store.
The community also had the option to make a monetary contribution across in-store or online.
Port Lincoln St Joesph's School's year eight music students were also set up outside the entrance to Kmart to sing Christmas songs.
The appeal works to make a difference to the lives of Australians who need a helping hand.
Kmart encouraged people to select a practical gift to leave under the wish tree that would be useful beyond Christmas and leave it. Suggested gifts included:
People could make a monetary contribution in various ways as well, which included:
Port Lincoln Kmart store manager Honi Keep said they had launched the appeal with founding charity partner, The Salvation Army.
"With generous donations from the wider community we have been able to donate thousands of gifts to local families and individuals in need at Christmas," Ms Keep said.
"This year marks a historic milestone of reaching 35 years of supporting those doing it tough in communities across Australia."
Ms Keep said the number of donations from across the country had reached over eight million gifts for Australians during a time most vulnerable.
"Kmart's Wishing Tree appeal is Australia's largest and longest running gift collection appeal," Ms Keep said.
"Through a small act of kinds, we again ask the public to partner with The Salvos and help give hope to those in need this Christmas, by giving a gift to the Kmart WT appeal, you can bring the true meaning of hope and job to someone this Christmas."
