Auslan Signing
Friday, November 11, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, learn Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, November 11, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm, anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to bring your machine or knitting.
Port Lincoln Remembrance Day
Friday, November 11, all welcome to Port Lincoln RSL Sub-Branch Remembrance Day service at Eyre Park War Memorial from 10:30am.
Lipson township celebrating 150 years
November 12 and 13, Lipson Township, Come celebrate 150 years of Lipson with tractor displays, fashions through the ages, kids arts and crafts, horse events, cricket, a jumping castle, face painting, cabaret, live rock music. Food and drink available. Dress in 1900s clothing encouraged.
Saturday dance in the Anglican Parish Hall
Saturday, November 12, dancing in the Anglican Parish Hall Port Lincoln starting at 7:30pm, shared supper provided.
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, November 12, Bikes by the Bay, casual bike ride around Tumby Bay from the jetty at 8.30am.
Coffin Bay Market
Sunday, November 13, 10am-2.30pm, Coffin Bay Community Hall, stalls include baked goods, jams, preserves, clothing, arts, crafts, quilts, candles and jewellery and much.
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, November 15, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Young at Heart Playgroup
Wednesday, November 16, 1.30pm to 3pm, Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Road, free intergenerational playgroup for young children, their carers and the over 60s. Phone Sue Hodgson 0478 638 812.
Cover to Cover Book Club
Thursday, December 1, Cummins Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm; share your latest reads and recommendations, check out the new release books, afternoon tea supplied, for information phone 8676 2476.
