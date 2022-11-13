Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank present community groups with grant funding at annual meeting

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:47pm, first published November 14 2022 - 10:00am
A total of $387 366 worth of grants were presented to fifteen different local community groups and clubs representatives for a range of projects at Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank's annual general meeting.

