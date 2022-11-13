A total of $387 366 worth of grants were presented to fifteen different local community groups and clubs representatives for a range of projects at Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank's annual general meeting.
The meeting was held on Thursday 10 November at Ravendale Sporting Complex, with over 30 people in attendance.
Board and Branch Managers David Stoeckel and Prue Hywood spoke on the night about the branch's performance for the 2021-22 year.
Following their speeches, grants was presented, which work to "empower" local groups and clubs in their projects and work for the community of Port Lincoln and surrounds.
Board Member Diana Smith and Business Development Manager David Stoeckel presented the grants one by one to the different successful applicants.
Each recipient explained how the funds provided by Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln would help them progress with their work in the community as they were receiving their grant.
Chairman Rob Donaldson said the team were impressed with the "diverse" range of projects community groups and clubs are ready to deliver.
He said this ranged from sporting facilities, to children's safety, to mental health, to community history, plus more.
"The Bendigo Community Bank model allows us to return profits back to the community through these grants that really make a difference," Mr Donaldson said.
"We also provide scholarships each year, on-going sponsorships and the Bendigo Community Bank marquee for community events as we aim to support community capacity and energy, for great community-driven results."
Attendees also heard from two recipients of the Bank's 2022 Tertiary Scholarships on the night, who were each supported with $10,000 over two years.
Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank stated this was provided to the two student to aim to help them with the "challenges" of study in Adelaide, as they had to move from the southern Eyre Peninsula region.
Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln said these annual grants were a part of its purpose, which also involves being 'a viable and successful community-owned bank contributing significantly to community outcomes.'
The bank has contributed over $4 million through its Community Investment Program since opening in 2008.
