Port Lincoln RSL had a large attendance for its Remembrance Day Service, as many community groups, clubs and other organisations came forward to place wreaths at the memorial.
The ceremony was held on Friday morning on November 11 at Eyre Park War Memorial.
Port Lincoln RSL President Gary Clough said it was the new RSL committee's first Remembrance Day.
"We followed the protocols laid out by the Australian War Memorial," Mr Clough said.
"As far as attendance it was absolutely incredible...the weather turned out wonderful."
Mr Clough said there were around 300 in attendance, which included elders, schools, Member for Flinders Mr Sam Telfer, and the children from the day care centre.
"That just added to the whole day so I think Port Lincoln as a community and those that could get here to the ceremony need to be congratulated," Mr Clough said.
"They have kept the tradition going and they have shown their respect and it is most appreciated."
Mr Clough said Port Lincoln RSL secretary Marlee Anderson made a moving commemorative address, Norm Pope read a prayer and past president Gary Johnson who was in the role for 10 years called for the laying of the wreaths.
Charlee Watt from St Joesph's School in Port Lincoln sung the Australian national anthem during the ceremony.
"It was very good and of course the support and attendance from the 416 army cadets," Mr Clough said.
Mr Clough said he was encouraging all representatives from organisations at the ceremony to connect with the RSL.
"If they need somewhere to go or they have projects that they think would suit the ethos of both of us, by all means we encourage them to come and get in touch with us and get us involved," Mr Clough said.
"We want to be here with and for the community and we try to reinforce you do not have to be an ex-service person to come to the RSL as we are doing what we can to break that mould."
Mr Clough said the RSL works to provide a "safe and happy environment" for people to relax.
Mr Clough also welcomed people back to the RSL following the ceremony for a light luncheon.
