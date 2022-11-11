Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln community come together to pay respects to our soldiers on Remembrance Day

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 11:57am
Port Lincoln RSL had a large attendance for its Remembrance Day Service, as many community groups, clubs and other organisations came forward to place wreaths at the memorial.

