The Science and Engineering Challenge which has been provided to the Eyre Peninsula school students over the years has received the United Nations Day Honorary Citation for 2022.
This was delivered by the United Nations Association of Australia (NSW).
The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln and the Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln, have partnered to provide the Science and Engineering Challenge to Eyre Peninsula school students at a venue in Port Lincoln, in alternate years, since 2016.
The Science and Engineering Challenge is an outreach program run nationally by the University of Newcastle.
The program is designed to aim to inspire secondary students to study maths and science at senior levels.
Students compete in school teams, which involves participating in a series of activities which aim to demonstrate the "varied" and "practical" elements of a career in science and engineering related industries.
The Challenge is in its 21st year and it takes students out of the classroom and works to provide them with a day of fun, teamwork, cooperation and discovery.
It receives support from Rotary clubs across the nation and it is run in every Australian state and territory.
Around 25,000 students participating annually, and the event is now a regular part of the school year in the Eyre Peninsula.
256 students from eight schools take part each day. Since 2013, 2050 students from Eyre Peninsula have participated over seven events, which has included Discovery Days for primary students.
The University of Newcastle set out challenges which involves the design, construct and test a variety of objects, from bridges and catapults to turbines and bionic hands.
Students must be innovative, creative and cooperative during the challenge.
This has taken a hiatus locally since the COVID-19 pandemic. Port Lincoln Rotary stated it is hoping 2023 will see the return of the challenge run by the Rotary Club of Whyalla.
It has also been stated by Port Lincoln Rotary that to organise the Science and Engineering Challenge it relies on logistics and planning.
Planning for the challenge is made up of providers, facilitators, third party suppliers, the major financial support from sponsors and local businesses and community organisations, City and District Councils, and special venues.
The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln partner with University of Newcastle who present the Challenge Australia-wide, along with many other Rotary clubs.
Port Lincoln Rotary stated it stands with the challenge Events Manager, Mick Cassey, in acceptance of this UNAA Honour.
