Challenge program held locally honoured by United Nations

Updated November 14 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 2:30pm
The Science and Engineering Challenge which has been provided to the Eyre Peninsula school students over the years has received the United Nations Day Honorary Citation for 2022.

