Port Lincoln Times

Former Wayback cricketer inducted into team of champions at milestone match

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wayback Cricket Club batsman Peter Schmerl was inducted into the club's team of champions at its 75th anniversary event. Picture Jack Davies.

Former Wayback Cricket Club batsman Peter Schmerl was inducted into the club's team of champions at its 75th anniversary event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.