Former Wayback Cricket Club batsman Peter Schmerl was inducted into the club's team of champions at its 75th anniversary event.
Mr Schmerl said he first started playing for the club in season 1972-1973, and was working as a bank teller in the area at the time.
"I had a mate at Port Lincoln say 'come down we will see if we can get you a game,' and I did," Mr Schmerl said.
Mr Schmerl said he played state country cricket with fellow Wayback cricketer John Forbes who was also inducted in the team of champions.
The two played in the state country team against Pakistan at the end of 1981 at Centenary Oval.
"I have played cricket all over state from River Murray League, up the Riverland and South East down in Millicent as well as Meningie," Mr Schmerl said.
"I even played one year of district cricket in Adelaide when I came off the relieving staff and I had a year in the city."
Mr Schmerl was invited out to play for Port Adelaide during his time in the city for a year.
"I then went back country again as my job was with the state bank and most of the branches were in the country so that is where I worked," Mr Schmerl said.
Mr Schmerl said he still holds the record for the most runs made for Wayback in a one day match, as he made 205 runs not out against Tasman.
The team were three for 303 when they declared after around 30 overs.
He said he had hit 25 fours and three sixes in this match. Mr Schmerl said he finished up his cricketing career in McLaren Vale.
"I was playing for McLaren Vale in the southern association and in my final year it was the 88/89 season I won the association batting and average trophy when I made around 600 runs for the season," Mr Schmerl said.
Mr Schmerl said he had a great time watching the Wayback and Charlton milestone match and catching up with old friends.
"Both clubs are still thriving and they have got great administration," Mr Schmerl said.
"It is good to see that there were a few young blokes getting a game which is good for the game."
Mr Schmerl said he remembers playing for Meningie and how difficult it was to find people to play, as he started his career when he was 12 years old.
Mr Schmerl said he had captained a number of sides over the years.
"I captained Wayback the last year I was there and I have captained sides in hard wicket competitions in Adelaide as well as captaining sides at Meningie the Riverland," Mr Schmerl said.
Mr Schmerl said he was honoured to have been named in the Wayback named the team of champions at the recent milestone game.
The team of champions included (in batting order) Tennyson Turner, Ron Richardson, Gary McGuire, Peter Schmerl, David (Crock) Leyson, Trever Bennie (Vice Captain), Bill Teagle, John Forbes (Captain), Bill Standing, Kevin Enright and Paul Newman.
"They named 12 and out of those 12 there are eight of us still alive," Mr Schmerl said.
"There were four others in that team that I played with in Kevin Enright, John Forbes, Trevor Bennie and Crock Leyson - it was great to catch up with all of them."
Mr Schmerl described Forbes as the best opening bowler he had seen in country cricket.
"His record at Wayback is far out in front of anybody else," Mr Schmerl said.
"Enright was a top bowler and Leyson he was a young lad just starting when I was playing there."
Mr Schmerl said Bennie was playing in while he was there in 1972-1973 and was still playing in 1979-1980.
"Bennie was an excellent wicket keeper and a hard hitting batsman at times," Mr Schmerl said.
"I believe Wayback is one of the best run clubs in country cricket clubs in the state which shows that their administration is very good and they have got excellent record to back up over the years of playing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.