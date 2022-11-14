Port Lincoln Times

Southern Launch visit schools as part of Children's University program

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 11:30am
Local students got an inside look into the space industry through the Adelaide University's Children's University program. Picture supplied.

