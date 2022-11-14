Local students got an inside look into the space industry through the Adelaide University's Children's University program.
Southern Launch travelled around to schools within the Eyre Peninsula and passed on information about what they do as a company through the program.
The Children's University students were also given a tour of the Southern Launch facilities on Sunday November 13.
Community Engagement Officer for the Children's University in Port Lincoln Dianna Smith said the team had organised Southern Launch to connect with the students as it was important that young children hear about the emerging space industry.
"It is pretty exciting for them with the possibilities that lay ahead for their future," Ms Smith said.
"We invited them to visit Cummins Area School on Friday morning November 11 and then after that they are visited Navigators College in Port Lincoln in the afternoon."
She said Southern Launch had some fun, hands on activities run at the schools where they launched their own 'stomp rocket.'
Ms Smith said during the tour of Southern Launch's facilities, the children would be getting a close look at areas such as the launch pad as well as looking at mission control.
"It is really important to engage with the scientists and the people from the space team at Southern Launch enable the children to ask questions and generate some interest in discovery."
She said this would open up a world of potential career opportunities for the children.
Avionics Engineer from Southern Launch Farisha Jamal said she would be outlining the different types of rockets with the students while presenting at the schools, what they are used for and how they come into contact with satellites and how it affects their daily lives.
"We will go through a presentation get them engaged on what we do and what is out there and then relate that to an activity," Ms Jamal said.
"We will be using pump rockets and showing them how rockets launch in a way that engages the children and explain the physics behind it as well."
Ms Jamal said the team would be using the sessions at school to give the students in introduction into what they can expect on the tour out to Southern Launch and what they can look out for.
"We are trying to engage with the children about what career they could focus on and different school projects," Ms Jamal said.
"It is really important for community engagement as well especially along the Eyre Peninsula where space is a big focus at the moment."
Navigator's College Middle school science teacher and Children's University Coordinator Sarah Stobart said it was exciting to be able to give children the opportunity to look at advanced technology
"It is an amazing and a unique opportunity for them to get connected to the space and that side of science," Ms Stobart said.
"All the way through the curriculum there are different science units on it."
