Diana Mislov is the new mayor of Port Lincoln, winning the electoral race against incumbent Brad Flaherty by 1195 votes.
The election quota was set at 2159 votes, with Ms Mislov receiving 2756 votes and Mr Flaherty 1561.
The election quota for councillors - who will serve as elected members for the next four years - was set at 416 votes.
Incumbent councillors who were voted back in included Robyn Rowsell (1023 first preference votes), Valerie Ann Staunton (614 first preference votes), Andrea Jane Broadfoot (578 first preference votes), Peter Linn (558 first preference votes), and Jack Ritchie (395 votes).
New councillors Dylan Cowley (345 first preference votes), Lillian K Poynter (219 first preference votes), Shania Richards (216 first votes), Karen Hollamby (130 votes) were also voted in.
Benjamin Brougham received the least amount of votes with 74 first preference votes and was not voted into one of nine open positions.
