Diana Mislov wins mayoral race for City of Port Lincoln Council position

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 10:34am
Diana Mislov has been voted in as mayor of Port Lincoln over incumbent mayor Brad Flaherty. Picture file.

Diana Mislov is the new mayor of Port Lincoln, winning the electoral race against incumbent Brad Flaherty by 1195 votes.

