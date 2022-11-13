Three new councillors have been elected to the District Council of Lower Eyre Penisula, joining four incumbents in representing the local government region for the next four years.
The election quota was set at 206 votes. Current mayor Jo-Anne Quigley has been voted back into a council position with 697 first preference votes.
Returning councillors Peter Mitchell (150 first preference votes), Brett Howell (118 first preference votes) and Steve Woolley (89 first preference votes) were also voted back in.
Isaac Taylor (265 first preference votes), Margie Fahy (165 first preference votes) and Neville Trezise (51 first preference votes).
Susanne Wegener received the least amount of votes with 42 first preference votes and 136 in total and was not voted in.
The next mayor will be voted in at the first council meeting, as councillors will nominate who they would like to see be mayor and the voting will be carried out from there.
