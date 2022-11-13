Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Lower Eyre Council vote in new councillors

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:40am, first published 10:59am
District Council of Lower Eyre Council's current mayor Jo-Anne Quigley received the most amount of first preference votes with 697 to be elected back into a council position. Picture file.

Three new councillors have been elected to the District Council of Lower Eyre Penisula, joining four incumbents in representing the local government region for the next four years.

