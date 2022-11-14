Port Lincoln Times

Upper Spencer region dodges weather that pounds Port Lincoln and Adelaide

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln experienced the same wild weather system that swept into Adelaide over the weekend, as upper Spencer centres Whyalla, Port Pirie and Port Augusta stayed comparatively dry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.