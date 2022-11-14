Port Lincoln experienced the same wild weather system that swept into Adelaide over the weekend, as upper Spencer centres Whyalla, Port Pirie and Port Augusta stayed comparatively dry.
Port Lincoln received more than 44mm of rain across the weekend and wind gusts as high as 30 knots, resulting in power outages and 11 SES callouts, with eight noted as flooding salvages.
Over the same period Augusta was windy but mostly dry, while Whyalla experienced limited rain and wind gusts. Port Pirie received around 7mm of rain across the weekend, with gusts as high as 40 knots.
Whyalla and Port Pirie SES units received two callouts each, while there were none for Port Augusta.
"I wasn't expecting this," said Port Lincoln Mitre 10 owner Fiona Rosalia, who's business faced flooding for the second time in two weeks.
Two SES trucks were on site at Port Lincoln Mitre 10 on Saturday morning, pumping water from a flooded drainage channel that was threatening to inundate the newly-renovated premises.
A group of volunteers was helping to sandbag entry points.
Port Lincoln's main road Liverpool Street, a state road, also experienced significant flooding in what locals say is the latest example of long-standing drainage issues in the city.
Businesses along the street, including Woolworths, were affected by high water levels.
Impacts of the weather system had been concentrated in Port Lincoln and Adelaide, an SES spokesperson said on Monday morning.
"Across the state over the last two days emergency services has in excess of 2000 requests for assistance, with over 1000 of those being trees down. A majority of these are for the southern Adelaide area, particularly the Adelaide Hills," the spokesperson said.
Lightning strikes to the transmission network had caused issues with the Port Lincoln substation on Saturday, SA Power Networks spokesperson Paul Roberts said. This along with other issues had caused a number of blackouts throughout the day.
"We had about 420,000 lightning strikes across the state and into the sea on Saturday," he said.
SA Power Networks had sent extra crews from Adelaide to support repair works on the Eyre Peninsula across the week, not just the weekend.
"Eyre Peninsula has been pretty badly affected by storm events... on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Mr Roberts said.
"In total across the state we had 163,000 customers without power. We got that down to 26,000 on Monday."
Mr Roberts said there were about 71 customers without power around Cummins on Monday afternoon.
More to come
Did the weekend storms affect you? Do you have images of weather damage you'd like to share? Contact tristan.tobin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.