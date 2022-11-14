There was a competition held nearly everyday this week which involved Port Lincoln Golf Club members.
The first competition was on Friday as the club hosted a teams event involving a record number of players.
November 12
There were no surprises when Saturday's competitions were cancelled and the course was closed for play, due to the forecast thunder storms and torrential rain flooding parts of the course.
Of particular concern, the roadworks adjacent to the first hole again caused an overflow of stormwater that is creating a creek across the first fairway.
November 11
This past week's Friday's Teams Event was a record with 89 participating players.
Those present enjoyed the Free BBQ supplied by the Club.
Last Friday evening saw 20 Teams and 81 Players taking part in the nine-hole Ambrose Event.
At this time, after 4 weeks of play, the overall leader board is shaping up to be a close contest. With only 9 strokes separating the First to Eleventh Teams, so the top seven spots are all up for grabs.
Things are very tight at the pointy end, with less a single stroke separating the top three teams.
November 10
Only twelve women played a Stableford competition on Thursday, sponsored by Midsec.
The winner was Carolyn Cocks with 40 points from Sue Cotton on 38, Elaine Pierik 35 and Adie Fraser on 33.
NTP winners were Elaine Pierik, Cynthia Thompson and Jinny Hussey.
November 9
Wednesday 's Men's Stableford competition had 61 players and was sponsored by The Wash.
Trevor Durdin finally scored a Gold medal after many Silvers, winning A Grade with 40 points from Trent Bradford on 27. B Grade winner was Kane Williams with 41 from Darryl Scharfe 38, and Colin Clark had the score of the day to win C Grade with 41 points from Brian Smith 35.
Rundowns went to Tom Dawson 37, Boyd McCurry 36 and Dan Brown, Boris Kovacic and Andy Smith on 35 points.
A new member, Peter Meadows, still getting a handicap, had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole.
NTP Winners were Josh Hausler, Greg Barry, Colin Clark, Gavin Cheriton (twice) and Boyd McCurry.
Par three birdies were scored by Boyd McCurry, Gavin Cheriton, Kane Williams, Rick Kolega and Michael Kenny.
November 8
Tuesday's Twilight event resulted in a three-way countback, with Brian Gould, Huey Rosalia and Darryl Scharfe all scoring 21 points for the ten holes played.
November 7
A small field of ten players joined the Monthly Monday Seniors' Event, with Mick Hegarty on 35 points winning from Adie Fraser on 32.
November 6
Sunday's Mixed Stableford event attracted 16 players, sponsored by Eyre Refrigeration.
The winner was visitor Tyson George with 37 points from Mike Freeman on 35, from Jason Verhees, also on 35.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.