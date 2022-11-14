Port Lincoln Times

Adelaide Crows players come to Port Lincoln to connect with supporters group

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 10:00am
Adelaide Crows player Riley Thilthorpe (left), event emcee Brooke Neindorf and Crows player Taylor Walker up on stage during the Q and A session at the Eyre Peninsula Crows Supporter Group's Christmas Show. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Two star Crows players visited the local region to run a clinic for the juniors and connect with the Eyre Peninsula Supporters Group members during their annual Christmas show.

