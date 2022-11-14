Two star Crows players visited the local region to run a clinic for the juniors and connect with the Eyre Peninsula Supporters Group members during their annual Christmas show.
Adelaide Crows players Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe ran a junior clinic and joined in at the Adelaide Crows Eyre Peninsula Supporters group.
The clinic was run at Ravendale Sporting Complex on Sunday November 13, where Tasman Football Club players also helped out.
The clinic involved around 20 children ranging from eight years of age to 14. Both players said they had a lot of fun running the clinics.
"We did a bit of kicking, handballing, couple of races, couple of games and a bit of goal kicking as well so we had a lot of fun," Thilthorpe said.
Walker said it was important that the players come out to country to connect with junior players.
"It is always good to come out here, spend a bit of time with them, try and teach them a few skills and encourage them to keep playing footy," Walker said.
"It is great to be able to get out to a country regions like this."
Thilthorpe said it was awesome to start coming out to the country and being involved in the clinics as he had not had much of a chance to in the early stages of his career because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Because I am pretty new I have not really had a chance to do any of this so now that COVID restrictions are gone I can come out and meet people and come out to regional areas it is great," Thilthorpe said.
"I came up Friday and got to spend some time with some of the locals which is really cool."
Walker said the club was ready for another big pre season, as the younger players will begin training on November 21, and the more senior players will begin on December 5.
"There is a couple of weeks pre Christmas and then we have another little break over Christmas and then we are into it," Walker said.
"It is always good to get back in, get fit and get strong and hopefully we can push for the finals next year."
Thilthorpe said it was great to see the younger boys continue to get games and build up experience.
"With Izak Rankine coming over that is going to be huge for us so looking forward to the forward line and I think it is going to be pretty good," Thilthorpe said.
"Tex is great as he has helped me out a lot and helped me develop so I am excited for this year hopefully we can play some more games together."
Walker said he was excited to be involved in the Crows supporters Christmas show with a Q and A session planned, and handing out raffle prizes to the children.
"I am sure santa will be up there as well," Walker said. "I took my children to the Christmas pageant yesterday so it is good to see the children and see how much kick they get out of this time of year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.