Plenty of different fish were being caught throughout the region.
Coffin Bay was one of the areas which had good numbers in popular King George Whiting, which was caught in different sizes throughout the bay.
West Coast
Yalata and the dog fence have been fishing well for gummy sharks to 25+KG, mulloway to 20Kg, big salmon and a few tailor.
There are also lots of rays to keep you busy between the good fish. Squid, salmon fillets and pilchards have all been working.
Locks Well, Talia and most of the other surf beaches have been holding some good salmon.
Ridgeback and Mucho Lucir lures were successful when cast around the gutters if there were no visible schools.
Venus and Streaky bays have fished well for King George Whiting to 38cm, garfish, silver trevally, salmon trout and snook.
Coffin Bay
King George Whiting have been around in good numbers and mixed sizes throughout the bay.
Around the leases has been consistent over the last few weeks. Goolwa cockles or squid baits have been best.
Garfish to 40cm have also been caught right throughout the bay. Seal corner, the Ledge and Dutton Bay have been the best areas.
Salmon trout have been thick as well. Double Clutches and Crystal Minnow lures cast from the ledge, or trolled around have been very good.
Flathead to 50cm have been caught from the National Park beaches on soft plastics.
Offshore has been good on the few days that you could get out. Nannygai, blue morwong, gummy sharks and samson fish have been caught on jigs and baits.
Port Lincoln
Just as the land based King George Whiting and squid fishing was improving around town we have had a heap of rain which has dirtied the water again.
We expect that it will get better once the water clears again. If you are after King George Whiting, squid, snook, garfish and salmon, Boston Island, Spalding Cove and Louth Bay are worth a look for boaties.
The best land based options should be Tulka, Spalding Cove North Shields and Louth Bay.
Offshore has been very quiet over the last few weeks. There are a few nannygai, blue morwong, silver trevally and gummy sharks around.
Tumby Bay
In close between Bollingbroke and Tumby has seen some good catches of squid and big garfish.
There are a few King George Whiting along that stretch also. Goolwa cockles and squid baits were successful in 2-4 meters of water.
Second Creek has seen a few salmon between 500g and 1.5Kg caught on lures and pilchards cast from the shore.
Out at the Group, King George Whiting to 50cm, squid, silver trevally, big garfish, salmon and snook have all been caught on lures and baits.
Port Neil/Arno Bay
King George Whiting to 44cm, squid, garfish, snook and salmon have all been reported by boaties fishing in 1-5 meters of water.
Cowell
There were a few reports of yellowfin whiting, garfish and squid in the harbour.
