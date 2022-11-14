Port Lincoln Times

New Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov 'humbled' by council election result

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 4:27pm
New Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov was pleased to see diversity in new council, and she outlined what future projects she is looking forward to working on. Picture supplied.

Diana Mislov said she was "humbled" by the final result as she was elected the new City of Port Lincoln Council mayor.

