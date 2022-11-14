Diana Mislov said she was "humbled" by the final result as she was elected the new City of Port Lincoln Council mayor.
Ms Mislov replaces mayor Brad Flaherty who ran for mayor again this year but he was beaten by 1195 votes.
The election quota was set at 2159 votes, with Ms Mislov receiving 2756 votes and Mr Flaherty 1561.
She said she was surprised by the result and was expecting the margin to be closer between her and Mr Flaherty.
"I am really humbled by the confidence that Port Lincoln has put in me and I will work exceptionally hard to try and deliver the best results I can," Ms Mislov said.
"I will always be putting the community first and the people of Port Lincoln so I am really excited about doing that."
Ms Mislov said she was looking forward to working with the new councillors and some of the former councillors who have been re-elected.
"I think that is also an exciting new dynamic that we will have then particularly with some of the younger generation now being represented," she said.
"I have already received some correspondence and emails and there are a couple of events that have been committed to so I am looking forward to hitting the ground running."
Ms Mislov said she was grateful to everyone who took the time to vote.
"I think the return rate was good perhaps not as the percentage was a bit low on last election but still a really good turn out," she said.
Mayor Mislov said she was excited to see diversity on council, as she made a mention of new councillor Shania Richards.
"As a young indigenous woman she will be a great asset to Port Lincoln and council deliberations," she said.
"Also, Dylan Cowley with his background in youth services will be a great addition as well as the other councillors too."
Ms Mislov said between the young professionals and established councillors, it would be a dynamic team of people.
She said she was proud to see a female fill the position of council, and mentioned past councillors who ran for mayor in Anne Kelsey, Mary Clark and Margaret Tilsner as key figures who had provided her with guidance along the way.
"They have been particularly good mentors to me," Mayor Mislov said.
"I really feel that as I go into that council chamber, that I will also be taking with me all the knowledge and the great leadership skills they have taught me along the way."
Ms Mislov said she is hoping she will be able to bring compassion and empathy to the role as well as other traditional leadership skills to the role.
She said that in terms of projects, she was pleased to see roadworks being undertaken at intersections.
"I will be watching with interest what the community consultation brings on that," she said.
"That was with the department of infrastructure and transport and their consultation period ended last week."
Mayor Mislov said she was particularly interested to see what the feedback would be around reducing the number of slip lanes, taking away parks and having some single lane traffic along Liverpool Street.
She said she was also interested in seeing the foreshore development unfold and learning more about what council has committed to around the jetty, the sea wall, the plaza space and the other developments continuing on the foreshore.
Ms Mislov said she was interested in other current projects such as the redevelopment of the depot site.
"There are plenty of projects and plenty of money invested into these projects for Port Lincoln," she said.
"I think it will be exciting to see them develop over the coming months and perhaps years."
Mayor Mislov sent her commiserations out to Mr Flaherty and commended him on all the work he had done on council.
