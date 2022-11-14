Calls for a new South Australian recreational fishing licence has received the backing a group of Port Lincoln recreational fishers and RecFish, the state's peak recreational fishing body.
A group of Port Lincoln commercial fishers have been lobbying for the introduction of a licence for recreational fishing catches, ramping up their efforts at a meeting in Coffin Bay.
Lower EP commercial fishers and processors Hugh Bayly, Gavin Myers and Craig McCathie held a public information session at the Coffin Bay Yacht Club recently, outlining their concerns about declining fish stocks and the need for great recreational fishing regulation and data gathering.
Their proposed solutions - a recreational fishing licence scheme, a mandatory catch reporting app, and an eventual statewide recreational fishing quota - received broad support from about 30 local recreational fishers gathered in the room.
A recreational licence scheme has now also attracted conditional support from peak body Recfish SA.
The state government, however, has indicated it has no current plans to introduce a licencing scheme.
"Recreational fishing licences are not currently under consideration by the State Government," Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said on Friday.
A country-city divide, and a closer connection to fisheries in regional areas, were cited by some at the information session at Coffin Bay as reasons recreational fishing licenses were not as widely supported by government in Adelaide as they may be in regional centres.
That divide may be shrinking however, with peak state recreational fishing body, Recfish SA, indicating it would support a licence scheme under the right conditions.
"We believe a recreational fishing license could be of great benefit to the rec sector if all funds are guaranteed to be directed to management and development of recreational fishing, including catch monitoring," Barry Brown, Recfish SA chairperson, said on Thursday.
The organisers of the Coffin Bay event suggested licensing and other regulations as the only commonsense approach to what they described as a long-term decline in fish numbers and a bleak outlook for the future.
"Hugh, Gavin and I want to preserve the fish stocks, for our kids and for our grandkids. What I see is we're not leaving anything behind," Craig McCathie, a 40-year fishing industry veteran said.
Central to the organising group's concerns were that while commercial fishing was regulated and provided reliable data on the amount of fish coming out of the water, a lack of catch data from the often larger recreational side was impairing how effectively the state could manage fish stocks.
This risked running Spencer Gulf, West Coast and Gulf St Vincent fisheries into the ground.
All three men said they had watched key species decline in their lifetime and that they held concerns for the future of commercial and recreational fishing unless something was done.
They held particular concern for four species in the marine scale sector - snapper, King George whiting, garfish and southern calamari squid.
Slowly declining fisheries and a need for better data was an issue Hugh Bayly had been appealing to government to address since the mid-90s through his role on various fishing advisory committees. Mr Bayly has been a commercial fisher for over 40 years.
"What's critically missing is data. We don't have the data," he said.
Many recreational fishers in the audience at the Coffin Bay event were surprised the government relied on infrequent ramp and phone surveys alone to estimate how much stock recreational fishers were taking from South Australian waters.
"Phone surveys and alike are just not cutting the mustard, they're not nearly accurate enough and inclusive enough, and they're expensive compared to putting in place a mandatory phone app," Mr Bayley said.
While the government and Recfish SA agreed better data was needed, both said the current survey system was adequate.
"The new recreational fishing survey is due by the end of the year, the first since 2013/14. This will provide up-to-date information on recreational catch and effort to help better inform the management of recreational fishing in coming years," Ms Scriven said
Funds gained from introducing a licence could go towards more frequent surveys, said Recfish SA chairperson Barry Brown, who supports its introduction.
"We think there's an opportunity to use those funds to undertake a proper survey of rec fishing every five years, or more frequently," he said.
The government was currently trialing a reporting app for recreational snapper fishers in the South East, where snapper fishing is not currently closed.
Ms Scriven said the program would provide insight into how a statewide, whole-of-fishery reporting scheme could be rolled out, but any proposal would need the support of Recfish SA. That prospect seemed remote.
"We don't support mandatory reporting. Recreational fishing is about enjoyment, mandatory reporting detracts from that," Barry Brown said.
"Reporting is not policeable effectively and it's subject to corruption through false reporting."
Recreational fishers in Coffin Bay seemed receptive to the notion of a mandatory reporting app if it was a requirement of a fishing license, and rules were properly enforced.
"I'm 100 per cent in favour of the recreational license and the mandatory reporting app is a great idea too," local man Trevor Grant said.
Recreational fishers at the event also expressed frustration at other recreational fishers who did not follow the rules. Local fisher Peter Chewola said rule breaking was "rampant" at Coffin Bay during the warmer months.
With better data, and a fuller view of how much fish was coming out of the ocean, the group behind the event in Coffin Bay said a total allowable recreational catch (TARC) would emerge as the best way to manage the fisheries.
A TARC would amount to a quota system for the recreational fishing sector, similar to those in place across commercial fishing for decades.
Without a quota system across the entire fishery, Craig McCathie said both recreational and commercial fishers were "going to get screwed" by declining fish stocks.
Commercial fishers could no longer be blamed for declining fish stocks "because we're quotaed and monitored," Mr McCaffrey said, "we can't fish a kilo more than what's allowed."
There are no plans to roll a TARC out statewide, the Primary Industries Minister said.
"While there is a TARC in place for snapper in the South East, there are no current plans to roll it out across the state across all species and fishing zones," Ms Scriven said.
"Any considerations of introducing a TARC would need the broad support of the recreational fishing community to ensure uptake and compliance. There would need to be significant discussion with stakeholders around the kinds of species and fishing activities it would cover."
Looking at a TARC would be founded in a belief in "fair and equitable access to the fisheries", Recfish SA chairperson Barry Brown said.
Both commercial and recreational fishers interviewed agreed that the media portrayal of constant friction between the two parties was not helpful.
Organisers of the Coffin Bay information night said media coverage depicting each side fighting the other over fish was a disservice to two camps who fundamentally cared about the same thing - the health of fisheries.
"There's only so many ton that can be caught every year so it's going to be there for our kids and our grandkids," Craig McCathie said.
"If we don't get a handle on this whole picture, the recreational fishers are... going to have ever smaller bag and boat limits, or closures," Hugh Bayly said.
Recfish SA chairperson Barry Brown said his organisational follows a philosophy of finding solutions, not fighting commercial fishers.
Until more complete data was gathered and a TARC established, the fisheries would continue a decline that would eventually become a state issue, Mr Bayly said.
"We desperately need data to manage our fish stocks properly. It's not just a fisher person issue, it's a general public issue. There's the consumer, there's a restauranter, there's the tourists," he said.
"The first major step is to collect the data of all the fishers and then use those figures to manage what we've got."
"The more people realise what we're losing, the more people might get on board to want to be part of helping it."
All three men who organised the event at Coffin Bay cite a lack of political will in Adelaide as a major part of the problem.
"Politicians think there's a big threat here, there's not. There's enough people that want to do the right thing, commercial and recreational, to fix this up. I think they haven't really realised that," Hugh Bayly said.
It was a problem that would take a groundswell of public support to fix, and commercial fishers had plans for more events to educate the public about the state of the fishery and what they believe could be done to fix it.
Mr McCathie said he believed until recreational fishers were quotaed like commercials, fisheries management would remain incomplete.
"We want to let you know that it's not being done. We need the recreationals, the conservationists, the environmentalists, we need the public servants, we need the private sector, We need everyone on board to say 'hey, let's finish this off'.
