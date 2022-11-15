Port Lincoln Times

Three generations of same family play in same bowls match

Updated November 15 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
Three generations, left to right, Arno Bays Erin Calliss with her mother Cheryl Goode from Stirling North and her grandmother Rose Jenkins from Port Neill. Picture supplied.

Players at the Port Neill versus Cleve Green Saturday bowls pennant match were treated to a rare event at the weekend, as three generations of the one family stepped forward to represent Port Neill.

