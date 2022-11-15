Players at the Port Neill versus Cleve Green Saturday bowls pennant match were treated to a rare event at the weekend, as three generations of the one family stepped forward to represent Port Neill.
Local long-time player Rose Jenkins was joined in the team by her daughter Cheryl Goode from Stirling North and by her granddaughter Erin Calliss from Arno Bay. All three players played very well and the achievement was an opportunity to be celebrated.
Rose is a four-time club singles champion and her and Erin have paired in the past as Port Neill champion pairs winners. Erin's mum Cheryl is a new bowler and looks likely to have a great future on the green too.
Eastern Eyre men's competition
The first of three inter-association men's bowls matches were played at the Cleve bowling club on Sunday November 13.
Representative teams were selected to compete from Eastern Eyre, Western Eyre and Southern Eyre associations. Unfortunately the day delivered very windy conditions, but the rain stayed away.
Port Lincoln's Ray Hetzel as Region Five men's event manager announced the format of play. Two games of 18 ends were played. For the first time all three associations wore shirts to identify each team.
Despite tricky conditions, the standard of play was high.
Western Eyre's Ashlin Cock's team won their two games and finished 16 shots up. Trystan Zippel's team from Western Eyre also won two games for 11 shots up.
Results
Western 147 shots
Eastern 137
Southern 114
Next up
The Cleve club staged the event well with excellent organisation. Colin Traeger umpired the event.
The Wudinna bowling club will host the second event to be held on Sunday 11th December.
Kym Shepherd
Secretary, Eastern Eyre Peninsula Bowling Association
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.