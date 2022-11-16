Port Lincoln Times

Unusually wet, cool spring places bumper Eyre Peninsula grain harvest in the balance

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:36am, first published November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
A waterlogged field in grain growing country. Picture supplied.

Unexpected wet and cool weather has delayed grain harvests across the state by about three weeks, and left farmers searching the forecast for a chain of warm, clear days to realise bumper crops, the peak grain growers group has said.

