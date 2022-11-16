Unusually wet, cool spring placing bumper EP grain harvest in the balance

Unexpected wet and cool weather has delayed grain harvests across the state by about three weeks, and left farmers searching the forecast for a chain of warm, clear days to realise bumper crops, the peak grain growers group has said.
"Really at the moment grain producers are waiting for a string of dry, sunny days so they can get in and start harvesting," Grain Producers SA CEO Brad Perry said.
Tumby Bay grain grower Dion LeBrun said ongoing wet, cool weather was likely to be causing "a high level of stress and anxiety" among farmers across the EP as more delays could reduce grain value in the last weeks of the season.
"No rain is welcome rain during harvest," Mr LeBrun said.
"It has the potential to do crop damage, cause quality downgrades and issues. It also makes harvesting the crop harder."
Mr LeBrun said the impacts of the weekend storms and ongoing wet weather would takes weeks to figure out and that managing the risk of water-related crop issues was a priority.
"With the cereals it will cause weather staining, fungal staining, moulds can grow which cause quality issues. The grain can start the germination process, which is sprouting, and that drastically reduces the quality, it takes it from good bread wheat back to a feed quality grain," Mr LeBrun said.
"Your lentils get staining on them and bruising. It's all about appearances, the same as apple and pear growers with hail. There's nothing wrong with the fruit, but it's blemished so consumers say 'we don't want it.'"
"No one is going to know the extent of the damage done by this rain event until the headers get back in the paddock."
Storms on November 12 that dumped between 40 and 60 mm of rain on the Lower EP were the latest unusual weather in a La Nina year, and famers were looking for warm break.
While farmers further north were less affected by the weekend storms, they were also experiencing harvest delays as the cooler weather stretched late into the year.
"Certainly we've had wet summers before, we've had thunderstorms in summer before, but the most noticeable thing at the moment is that it's staying cool, summer is not getting warmed up," said Kerri Cliff, a 40-year wheat grower near Kimba.
"That all has quite big effects on at least harvesting the grain," she said.
An unusually wet year was now proving to be a double-edged sword, as Mrs Cliff said the rains had been very welcome in earlier months.
"This year has been an exceptionally wet start with our flooding that we had up here in Kimba at the end of January. That has given us the fabulous crops that we've got, now we just need to get them off," she said.
Late season rains were not necessarily a bad thing, Mrs Cliff said, as it meant "we've had a proper spring, a nice wet spring" to create "full, fat grains" which would only add value to the crops.
Farmers would have to wait for crops to dry out, a test of patience they had experience with, Mr Perry said.
"Grain producers would be some of the most resilient farmers in the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.