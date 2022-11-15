EP farmers express concern at unpredictable weather after late spring storms

Grain growers near Tumby Bay and Kimba have expressed concern that increasingly unpredictable weather patterns may make farming more difficult in future.
The discussion comes as peak body Grain Producers SA said it was investing in more resilient grain varieties to help farmers handle the effects of a changing climate and extreme weather events.
After experiencing or observing the late spring storms that hammered the Lower Eyre and Adelaide regions at the weekend, Tumby Bay grain grower Dion LeBrun and Kimba wheat farmer Kerri Cliff, both with over 40 years on the land, said the unpredictable weather in 2022 had made them more wary of a changing climate.
"It's definitely an unusual year, that's for sure," Mrs Cliff said.
"I think the climate has always changed, but I do think we are seeing more frequent and more severe impacts."
Farmers, more than most, would be concerned at the future impacts of new weather patterns, Mr LeBrun said.
"Farmers take more notice of the weather than just about anybody else. Our livelihood depends 100 per cent on it. We're critically interested in whether the climate is changing and the results of any climate change," he said.
"This is very unusual weather. This is crazy weather. I can't remember ever having a harvest like this one with so much constant rain."
Parts of Tumby Bay had experienced 60 mm of rainfall at the weekend, in what farmers described as unusually wet and cool spring across the EP.
The storms were the latest unusual weather event in recent years that had spurred peak farming body Grain Producers SA (GPSA) to seek to support farmers with more resilient grain varieties.
"Investment in research is the big one. We're looking at new varieties to try and combat some of these weather conditions. And that's where genetically modified crops have played a role," GPSA CEO Brad Perry said.
"Basically coming up with varieties that are more resilient to the weather. We think that's the best way forward to help grain producers through these extreme weather events."
