An unusually wet October and November has delayed grain harvests up and down the Eyre Peninsula and will mean thousands more heavy trucks on the road during the holiday period, the peak grain growers group has said.
"Around that busy festive period of December-January we're going to have thousands of extra heavy vehicle movements on the road," Grain Producers SA CEO Brad Perry said.
"Not only is it a safety thing, I think it's going to impact the quality of the road network in South Australia."
The news comes as centres in the south of the state, including Port Lincoln and Adelaide, were battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms on November 12.
Mr Perry said grain harvests were currently around three weeks behind normal schedule, but that could go later unless grain producers got a string of warm and sunny days to dry out crops and harvest them.
Advice from the RAA
Responding to the announcement, the RAA advised holiday travellers to be aware they may encounter more vehicles during the holiday period, and reminded drivers the trucks need a lot of space to manoeuvre.
"It's likely holiday makers will find more heavy vehicles on the road for a longer period of time than they may have experienced in previous years," RAA Senior Manager of Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain said.
"Safety around them is really important, keeping a safe distance behind them and picking safe opportunities to overtake them as well."
Drivers should also be mindful they may encounter more trucks in and around ports and townships during the holidays.
A fully loaded b-double can weigh as much as 60 tons. Road train combinations can weigh even more. Mr Mountain said it "takes a lot of energy" for the vehicles to stop in an emergency.
When passing heavy vehicles Mr Mountain said it was best to practice caution.
"To safely pass a b-double without and overtaking lane, you probably need at least 1.5 kilometres of clear road. That's a long way to see into the distance to safely get past," he said.
Biding your time when following a heavy vehicle was a good idea, Mr Mountain said.
"The first question is, do you really need to get past them, if they are travelling more of less at the road speed?" he said.
"If you can't safely get past them it's important to keep a sufficient distance behind them, because in some cases you may find the last trailer of the combination may move around on the road a little bit. Also, you'll have more opportunity to see around the vehicle when it's time to overtake."
Mr Mountain had specific advice for caravanners.
"If you're a caravan tower in particular, you'll probably find the trucks will want to overtake you if you travel at around 90 kph, as most the trucks operate at around 100 kph," he said.
An increase in heavy goods traffic during the December and January may further damage roads already impacted by a long period of wet weather, Mr Mountain said.
"Heavy vehicles take a much heavier toll on the road network, particularly when it's suffered through a very wet winter as we've experienced at the moment."
