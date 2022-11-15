Port Lincoln Times

More trucks on road over holidays as rains delay grain harvests

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
Eyre Peninsula motorists have been told to expect more heavy trucks on the road across December and January, as heavy rain delays grain harvests. Picture by Shutterstock.

An unusually wet October and November has delayed grain harvests up and down the Eyre Peninsula and will mean thousands more heavy trucks on the road during the holiday period, the peak grain growers group has said.

Local News

