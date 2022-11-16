Taking your home to auction is a big deal and right now the market is a little bit all over the place.
Do you sell or do you wait? Is it too close to Christmas, will you buy in the same market?
There are so many things to consider and there's been a lot of tension about style, reserves, auction order and the market. This made us think about how you prepare your place for sale to get the best results.
We've had a little bit of experience with selling property, and the process really is dynamic and often unpredictable.
You are giving your home to a real estate agent who will present it to people you don't know, hoping they will love it enough to spend lots of money to help you on your next step in life, whether that's up-sizing, downsizing or right-sizing.
For us, there are a few things we do to get a property ready for sale. At the forefront is that we need to reduce the number of apologies to make for your property.
What do we mean by apologies? Simply, it's the number of times you have to say sorry about that, and, it's easy to change that. Or, we were going to fix that.
Each apology leaves your buyers with questions impacting their emotional connection and raising doubts about how easy it is to make your place, into their place.
Do a walk-through of your property, starting at the kerbside, listing everything you think are apologies. Remember, selling your home starts with kerbside appeal, and be honest with yourself as you walk through.
Here are a few things we keep in mind in preparation to sell.
Ensure any minor repairs are rectified, especially things that are easy to see. Fix leaking taps or replace damaged tapware.
Make sure doors don't squeak and door handles are secure. If you need to, then replace these fixtures.
Tidy up the garden by doing that weeding and pruning, or cleaning tiles and steps near your home's entry.
These are easy to do, and if you're not a handy person, outsource these via the apps readily available.
Most people don't want to fix things, unless you're positioning your property as a renovator's delight.
We're very familiar with how a new coat of paint can make a huge difference, having spent many late nights on the brushes. Seriously, it makes an impact. Fresh paint will add a bit of shine to your place, makes it feel clean and can bring light to dark spaces. Make sure you do the ceilings as well as the walls, skirtings and architraves. It really makes a difference and is something anyone can do.
Think about how potential buyers will move through your home, and what they will see. Where will their eyes be drawn? Create a logical flow through your home, past the hero moments you want them to see. Think about how your furniture creates zones or impacts the flow of your home, and whether relocating or removing an item will help.
We all love a room reveal and a throw cushion. Styling is there to sell, so add warmth and comfort while allowing potential buyers to see themselves already living there. Aim to achieve a balance between showroom beauty and lived-in comfort. Take a critical look and remove or reduce things that might be polarising. Remember you are selling a lifestyle, not your lifestyle, so create an emotional connection rather than showing your personal style.
Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie have been improving and ‘flipping’ properties with a collaboration of design skills and business acumen on more than 20 projects since 2005 ranging from cosmetic changes to complete rip-outs and rebuilds.
