House of the Week | Marina waterfront position

BED 3 | BATH 2.5 | CAR 2
This slick, stylish and modern freestanding Torrens Titled home has all the features required to live a very comfortable life on the water's edge with your very own pontoon. Enjoy idyllic views down the waterway and the perfect spot to relax.
Downstairs overlooks the water offering an open plan living, dining and kitchen that features a large island bench and dishwasher. This space has sliding doors that open up to the undercover patio and lawn area. The laundry, master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite, plus a third toilet can be found downstairs.
Upstairs features a second living room, two bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans plus a large main bathroom with separate shower and bath. There is a beautiful view towards the Tumby hills. This lounge space incorporates a walk-in linen cupboard and extra room for another bed if utilised as an Airbnb. The detached remote double garage is accessible from Nelcebee Terrace with a single roller door at the rear to allow you drive through access to the lawn area.
The Tumby Bay marina is desirable for downsizers, retirees or investors whether it be a long term rental or short term Airbnb. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the slow-paced lifestyle that Tumby Bay has to offer. A popular year-round destination for fishermen and holiday-makers alike.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.