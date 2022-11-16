Sauvignon before the Blanc: The history of white wine

Viticulture as an art form itself has a history as long as the history of man. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Humans are a curious bunch. As soon as we learn the words who, what, when, where, how, and why, we set upon unpacking the world and unravelling its many secrets.



The quest for knowledge has led us to many new places and to seek out an array of new experiences. Simply put, if we can gain some insight, deep or shallow, chances are we'll take that step.

But though we have a thirst for knowledge that reaches in every direction, there are some areas of life that aren't explored collectively as much as they perhaps should be. Food and wine are good examples here.



How often do you sit down to a porterhouse steak in a restaurant and before taking your first bite, ponder not just the origins of the steak in front of you but the origins of steak itself? Or, as you gather with friends on a bright afternoon to enjoy a bottle of sauvignon blanc wine, do you suddenly think, who were the first people to enjoy this particular drop? Not often, we're guessing.

Which is a shame, particularly when it comes to wine, as each and every bottle is guaranteed to have a history as complex and fascinating as our own. Viticulture as an art form itself has a history as long as the history of man.



Want to know more? Here is a brief history of wine, particularly of the white variety.

Before the white, there was red

As with most things that have been a part of our history for a long, long time, there is no exact date or period that denotes when we first began making wine. There is a general consensus, though, among historians that the earliest evidence of winemaking was in the part of the Caucasus region that is now known as Georgia, sometime around 6,000BCE.



And that in the beginning, only red wine was made. The earliest winemakers also created their wines by digging clay pits into the ground in order to make and preserve wine in bulk quantities.

Fast forward to around 4,100BCE. Winemaking had made its way to Armenia, and it was here that the world's first winery was established in the Areni-1 cave, near the town of Areni.



While it's believed that early winemakers made wine simply for the enjoyment of their family or village, it's clear the Armenians saw the value of large-scale wine production. And the benefits of that intuition are still being enjoyed today.

The happiest of accidents

It wasn't until around 3,000BCE that the idea of white wine was first conceived and developed upon. And while it has always been understood that white grapes came about as a variant of red grapes, it wasn't until 2007 that scientists discovered why.

With grape skins the colour is controlled by two genes (not surprisingly, both have long, complicated names). If either gene is mutated, the other gene can still ensure the grape skin is red. However, if both genes are mutated they cannot ensure this.



The result: white grape skin. Given that mutations in single genes are rare, the chance that two occurred is rarer still. It's just fortunate for white drinkers around the world that someone noticed the change and decided to investigate.

Bubbles rise to the surface

With the collapse of the Western Roman Empire, the Middle Ages almost saw the collapse of winemaking entirely. But it managed to survive, and slowly built its way up again around Europe.



A key moment for white wine during this time came in Hungary in the 17th century with the discovery of Noble Rot, a type of fungus that causes grapes to, as the name suggests, rot.



While it sounds awful, the fungus actually makes the grapes sweeter and gives their flavours more complexity.

It was during this same century, though, that possibly the biggest moment for white wine arrived: the invention of champagne.



Although this wonderful concoction wasn't exactly met with instant popularity and success at the time of its creation, we are all aware of what this particular breed of sparkling wine went on to become: one of the world's most renowned and highly sought after wines.

But believe it or not, it wasn't until the 18th century - when a combination of the upper classes of Europe embracing it and the Industrial Revolution making glass production cheaper and more viable - that champagne was enjoyed globally.



And we can thank the wine gods that it remains so today, because honestly, imagine a world without champagne!

Which leads us to today

While red wines have historically been the more popular preference for many oenophile palates, possibly owing as much to their longevity as anything else, white wines still demand a lot of the world's attention.



Champagne, chardonnay, riesling, and sauvignon blanc take most of the limelight, and quite rightly most would argue, but there are countless other lesser-known (in reputation only) white wines with the ability to make your tastebuds sing.

Perhaps the most significant step in the recent history of white wine, though, has nothing to do with wine itself. Rather, it has to do with us, and the space where we enjoy it.



Granted, champagne has and always will act as a delightful host on celebratory occasions, but most other white wines have now become synonymous with the simple act of spending time in warm sunny weather with family and friends.

