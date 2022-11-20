Port Lincoln Times

Body positivity advocate Taryn Brumfitt connects with locals during 'Tour of Honour'

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Australian motivational speaker and body positivity advocate Taryn Brumfitt screened her latest film 'Embrace Kids' in Port Lincoln during the 'Tour of Honour' across the Spencer Gulf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.