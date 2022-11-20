South Australian motivational speaker and body positivity advocate Taryn Brumfitt screened her latest film 'Embrace Kids' in Port Lincoln during the 'Tour of Honour' across the Spencer Gulf.
This film explored mental health and wellbeing, body-image and acceptance, social media and inclusion - issues targeted at young people and all members of the community.
The City of Port Lincoln Council worked with Australia Day Council of South Australia to bring four inspirational Australian guest speakers to the city as part of the 'Tour of Honour' around regional SA.
The guest speakers covered topics such as mental health and wellbeing, self-worth and identity, advocacy and social justice while in Port Lincoln.
Special guest speakers included Ms Brumfitt as well as SA Senior Australian of the Year 2022 - educator, counsellor, and author Mark Le Messurier, SA Young Australian of the Year 2022 - special needs dentistry consultant Dr Trudy Lin, SA Local Hero of the Year 2022 - lymphoedema advocate and leader Monique Bareham.
The event was held locally at the Nautilus Theatre on Wednesday, November 16 from 4pm.
Ms Brumfitt held a Q and A session with the crowd following the film.
Local Emma Pedlar was emcee on the day, and Australia Day Council of SA Chief Executive Officer Jan Chorley and City of Port Lincoln Chief Executive Officer Matthew Morgan also spoke during the event.
Ms Brumfitt told the Times said they had spoken with the year nine and ten students at Port Lincoln High School.
"The students were really engaged and they were really interested in the stories," Ms Brumfitt said.
"I am excited that Port Lincoln has committed to helping their youth get on board with how they feel about themselves and their mental health and physical wellbeing."
Ms Brumfitt said she told the students they all need to be on the same page with body image.
"70 per cent of Australian school children consider public image to be their number one concern," Ms Brumfitt said.
"We know children who have a higher appreciation of their body are more likely to move their body, more likely to be healthy, more likely to eat healthy food and they are less likely to take illicit drugs or smoke."
Ms Brumfitt said she spoke to the students about all the resources available at the embrace hub.com.
Ms Brumfitt said it was a huge honour to be named South Australian of the year.
She said she had enjoyed the past ten years working to "put body image on the map."
"I cannot wait to spend the next few years especially with this award opening up doors and having important conversations with policy makers, educators, schools and teachers across Australia," Ms Brumfitt said.
"I think when we share our vulnerable stories it gives others hope that they are okay as well because behind closed doors there are so many issues our youth are facing."
Ms Brumfitt said she wants to return to Port Lincoln to run a youth activation in the city.
"It is really important to me especially after some of the stories I have heard from the children today," Ms Brumfitt said.
"I think this is the perfect city to be able to bring in other regional towns to here to effect big change and really work on preventing the issues."
Ms Brumfitt said prevention was important as appose to fixing it when issues occur.
"We have got the opportunity with all the science on our side to get this right," Ms Brumfitt said.
"We know how to put on a cracking event and we have got a film that we have made by not only just creators but health professionals and academics."
Ms Brumfitt said the film was a good anchor point to entertain to get the messages through.
