Darryn Lloyd is the Captain of the Port Lincoln Salvation Army Corps.
"I was a businessman before, now I'm not. I've never been happier being not."
Mr Lloyd has been involved with the Salvos for about 20 years, but gave away a career as a labour market analyst to work for for the organisation full time about 12 years ago.
"I made it my full-time job. My full time home, which is wonderful," Mr Lloyd said.
"I get to see quite a bit of Australia. I love living in Port Lincoln, I've been here for the last two-and-a-half years."
Making contact with those in the community and helping them find a path out of adverse circumstances is Mr Lloyd's favourite part of the job.
"It's a remarkable experience. You see some really, really awful things, but then you see some awe inspiring things. Lives being changed for the better," he said.
"We've seen families that have never seen the beach before, and we took them to the beach."
"We've seen kids that have never had a holiday before being taken away on holidays."
"We've seen kids that haven't had food on the table and we brought them food."
Remaining open to the brighter parts of life and humanity was important, Mr Lloyd said.
"I like running church, I like being involved in the welfare aspect of it. Good things can happen," he said.
"It's a pretty cool gig. I recommend it."
