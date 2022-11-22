Port Lincoln Times

Large supply of different seafood available at local businesses this festive season

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 10:00am
Fresh Fish Place's Chariemie Siviour - Fresh Fish Place owner Craig McCathie said there will be a large supply of favourite types of seafood which will be distributed throughout the Eyre Peninsula and beyond this festive season. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Locals will have a lot to look forward to this festive season, as there will be a large supply of favourite types of seafood which will be distributed throughout the Eyre Peninsula and beyond.

