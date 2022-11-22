Locals will have a lot to look forward to this festive season, as there will be a large supply of favourite types of seafood which will be distributed throughout the Eyre Peninsula and beyond.
Fresh Fish Place owner Craig McCathie said his business distributes seafood across the Eyre Peninsula as well as Adelaide customers.
"The demand is looking to be the same as last year which was big," Mr McCathie said.
"The most popular seafood products at Christmas would be prawns and crayfish then oysters smoked fish and fish fillets in that order."
Mr McCathie said the price for crayfish should be around the same as last year which is cheaper than the years before during COVID-19.
"Last year was great for crayfish supply and for prices...prawns kicked their season off to a slow start with the weather," Mr McCathie said.
"They are reasonably confident that they are having good catches and on their next trip which is happening next week and that is the pre Christmas trip so the prawn supply looks good."
Mr McCathie said the prawn prices were also around the same as last year.
"Oyster supply should be good and I expect prices should be about the same as this time last year," Mr McCathie said.
"The supply of whiting, garfish, crabs, flat head and nannygai should be all good for the next couple of weeks leading up to Christmas."
Craig said the business tends to sell more fillets during other celebrations throughout the year like Easter.
"Crustaceans are becoming popular at least for celebration which is Christmas," Mr McCathie said.
"We expect to have a good supply of freshly cooked crayfish everyday and we do not have to take orders because we have got a great supply.
Mr McCathie said the business will also have a high supply of spencer gulf prawns right up until Christmas eve.
"We will be open until 4pm Christmas eve which is a Saturday so it will be a retailer's dream week the way Christmas falls this year," Mr McCathie said.
"We will have a full trading week from Monday to Saturday so people can just shop and shop and shop especially those who are on holiday."
Eyre Peninsula Seafoods chief executive Mark Andrews said the Christmas period was the company's "busiest time" of processing and packing every year.
"We start a good two weeks before Christmas and it is not only just nationally but export as well," Mr Andrews said.
"Being the largest mussel farmer processor in Australia we have a lot of demand and this year we have new customers on board."
Mr Andrews said some of the company's newest companies included Costco supermarkets and Aldi.
"They are not only taking our live fresh mussels but our value added products which are a white wine and garlic sauce product and so that is really exciting for us," Mr Andrews said.
"Along also with the other major Woolworths and Coles and then all the whole salers so this year is probably one of the most exciting Christmas for orders than we have ever had in the past."
Mr Andrews said his sales team speak to all of our customers three or four weeks before Christmas.
"We have to plan as we can only process so much on a day so then we will get all the orders in and look at," Mr Andrews said. We never turn an order away.
"We will go back to them and say okay we might do 50 per cent on one day and then 50 per cent the next day which then gives them an extra day shelf life."
