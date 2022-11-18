Tumby Bay jetty closed for summer, perhaps twelve months, while state govt mulls options

The iconic Tumby Bay Jetty will be closed for summer and probably the next 12 months, council has said. The wooden jetty is among many state-owned jetties in need of significant repair.
The 110-year-old structure, long Tumby Bay's summer tourism drawcard with recreational anglers and families, was damaged in recent storms and needed around $4 million in works to be made safe again.
The jetty had been closed since October, but some locals had remained hopeful limited repairs could take place as a stop-gap so the attraction could reopen in time for summer. Council CEO Rebecca Hayes said that would not be possible.
The Tumby Bay Jetty is one of many aging jetties owned by the state government scattered along the SA coastline in varying states of repair.
In many cases the recreational jetties were leased to local councils which often lacked the budget to do the major refurbishment works many of the structures have come to require. Tumby Bay District Council takes in around $4 million in rates annually, roughly the same as what Tumby's jetty would cost to fix.
The state government was working on a plan to manage the jetties, with Tumby Bay selected as one of five in a pilot business case and earmarked for priority works.
"As part of this pilot program, a comprehensive business plan is being developed for each of the five jetties included in the program - Tumby Bay, Port Germein, Edithburgh, Kingston and Rapid Bay," a Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said.
"These jetties were selected based on regional location, tourism and community activities, future priorities, age and known condition."
Tumby Bay District Council was now waiting on the Department of Infrastructure and Transport to submit that business case to the Minister in December, while local residents and businesses were left to count the cost of losing their main attraction right before the summer tourist season.
"The tourists are saying 'why go to Tumby Bay when there's no jetty,'" former Tumby Bay councillor Robert Randall said.
Mr Randall, who retired from council in November said he was still exploring options with other members of the community for a short-term repair that could have the jetty open in time for summer.
"We need to get the jetty open because the community is hurting. The business community has certainly been affected by it," he said.
Local business owners were concerned the jetty's closure would depress tourist numbers, Pauline Kirchner said. Ms Kirchner is the owner of the Ritz Cafe and Takeaway on the Tumby Bay foreshore.
"It represents a whole heap. We are open 7 days a week during summer from 9am to 8pm. We employ twice as many staff during summer, we may have to look at that," she said.
"It's going to have a huge impact on all businesses in the town."
Short-term repair works were unrealistic for a variety of reasons, and the jetty would be closed for some time, Tumby Bay District Council CEO Rebecca Hayes said.
The decline in the jetty's condition had been accelerated by October storm events, and maritime engineers' assessment of the structure supporting the jetty surface had been updated to show a more dire outlook.
An additional 29 piles under the jetty had been classed as unsafe and in need of repair since it closed in October, bringing the total number of structural items that needed to be fixed to 96 bearers, 40 piles and at least 8 crossheads.
That assessment had meant the rough cost of repairs had jumped from $2 million to $4 million. That cost would involve either a complete rebuild or an extensive refurbishment. Until that work took place, the jetty would be classified unsafe for public use.
"It would be negligent of the council to bandaid and open the jetty when the risk still exists," Ms Hayes said.
Ms Hayes said council, state government and maritime engineers had not expected the jetty to decline as quickly as it had, and said storms were partly to blame. Three metre storm swells at low tide had done significant damage in October.
Issues with the jetty were first identified to council in a 2015 report. Since then council had made multiple approaches to the state government to fund repairs, but these efforts had been stalled while the government assembled a statewide approach to jetty works funding.
Ms Hayes said it was a combination of delays to the state government funding program, and a quicker than expected decline in the jetty's condition that had led to what looked to be an extended closure.
Council was hopeful the jetty might be repaired in time for December 2023, Ms Hayes said. Until then the community and tourists would have to swim or fish elsewhere.
The Tumby Bay Jetty is the subject of the town's iconic silo mural and was selected by the artist for the central role it played it town life. Children have swum off the jetty for generations.
A pontoon swimming platform had been reconditioned and would be in-place for the summer months, council said.
