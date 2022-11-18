Port Lincoln Times

Tumby Bay jetty closed for summer, perhaps twelve months, while state govt mulls options

By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 7:00pm
The iconic Tumby Bay Jetty will be closed for summer and probably the next 12 months, council has said. The wooden jetty is among many state-owned jetties in need of significant repair.

