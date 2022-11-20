Port Lincoln Times

New Stoma support group to hold bimonthly meetings in Port Lincoln to help locals

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 10:30am
Cummins Stomal Therapy Nurse Meredith Treloar (left) and Timms Kleinberg-Russell from Omnigon at the Port Lincoln Stoma Support Group meeting in the RSL where the group is working to provide emotional support to locals. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A new support group has begun in Port Lincoln for people living with a colostomy, Illestomy or urostomy.

