A new support group has begun in Port Lincoln for people living with a colostomy, Illestomy or urostomy.
The Ileostomy Association has been working with the Ostomy Association to open four support groups in the next year in Port Lincoln, Adelaide Hills, Murray Bridge and the Riverland in rural areas to support ostomates.
The first new group to open was in Port Lincoln, which was held on Friday November 18 at the Port Lincoln RSL.
Over 30 people attended the first meeting, and there will be bimonthly meetings at the RSL moving forward.
The Nairne Soldiers Memorial Hall in Adelaide Hills had also provided their premises free of charge to support the local Adelaide Hills community.
Coordinator of the Stoma Support Group Maureen O'Donnell said each meeting would feature guest speakers, which will include for example stoma therapy nurses and product representatives.
Ms O'Donnell said the support group would aim to bring people together who are facing similar situations and hearing their stories about how they are coping.
"It is giving other people support, people who are the same as you, people without a bladder or a bowel, they want to see how other people cope," Ms O'Donnell said.
"It is a big thing to meet other people with a bag who lead a normal life."
Ms O'Donnell thanked Port Lincoln RSL president Gary Clough and the team at the branch for offering their premises for the meetings.
"A lot of people feel isolated especially in rural areas," Ms O'Donnell said.
Ms O'Donnell said these meetings would be ongoing and the support group would be there for anyone who would want to come along.
